Zebra Technologies Strengthens Channel Strategy in India

Zebra Technologies has announced new efforts to expand its channel partner ecosystem across India, with a strategic focus on enhancing its presence in emerging business regions. These locations are identified as key areas for future growth, aligning with Zebra’s objective of increasing nationwide reach and operational impact.

During the India Partner Summit held in Jaipur, Zebra introduced a series of strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening its engagement with partners and supporting market-specific innovation. The company shared updates on product development and outlined plans tailored to Indian business requirements.

The event featured insights from industry professionals and Zebra’s leadership team, reflecting the company’s continued commitment to collaboration with partners as a foundation for sustainable growth.

“India’s vast potential drives Zebra’s expansion into emerging business hubs,” said Subramaniam Thiruppathi, Director of Sales for India and Sub-Continent, Zebra Technologies. “By empowering frontline workers with AI-driven solutions, we enhance capabilities, allowing partners to explore new sectors like government and healthcare alongside manufacturing, transport & logistics, and retail, allowing them to thrive in the evolving digital landscape.”

Zebra Technologies has detailed its strategic approach for India, centered on equipping frontline workers with AI-driven tools to support operational efficiency and meet evolving business requirements. This initiative aims to help partners deliver enhanced asset visibility and performance outcomes across emerging markets.

A core component of Zebra’s approach is the integration of connected frontline worker technologies into its broader strategy. This ensures that workers are supported with advanced solutions tailored to optimize productivity and meet the demands of today’s competitive environment.

As part of its continued expansion across India, Zebra emphasizes the development of a collaborative partner ecosystem. By leveraging global expertise and automation capabilities, the company aims to enable sustained growth and operational success for its partners.

Key Takeaways

Zebra is expanding its partner network in India with a focus on emerging business hubs.

The company is prioritizing AI-powered tools to enhance frontline worker capabilities, as outlined at the India Partner Summit.

Partners will gain access to advanced technologies to address the requirements of India’s evolving digital infrastructure.

