Zendesk expands AI capabilities to advance resolution platform vision

Zendesk has announced a substantial update to its Resolution Platform, introducing a host of AI-driven tools and features aimed at reshaping both customer and employee experiences. These updates place resolution not, interaction volume, at the heart of performance measurement, helping organisations offer more efficient, consistent, and personalised support.

A key highlight is the introduction of AI Agents for Email, capable of autonomously handling over 50% of email interactions. These AI agents adapt to brand tone and policy, reducing manual workload while improving customer response quality. Zendesk has also rolled out generative AI search in the Help Centre, delivering faster, more context-aware answers.

To streamline support operations, Action Builder, a no-code automation tool, enables seamless integration with services such as Slack and Salesforce. In parallel, Custom QA allows businesses to set quality benchmarks using AI, assessing support interactions with natural language prompts. Other operational tools include real-time monitoring, automatic data redaction, and data masking for enhanced compliance and privacy.

Workforce management also receives a boost with new performance dashboards, expanded staff scheduling views, WFM Reports API, and back-office time tracking. QA reviewer anonymisation tools further improve fairness and compliance in support team evaluations.

For content and knowledge management, Zendesk now offers AI-powered article translations and a new Knowledge Builder that auto-generates support content. A revamped Service Catalogue simplifies internal request management for employees, and improvements in sandbox testing and app deployment accelerate system updates.

These developments aim to make support operations more intelligent and accessible. With AI adoption surging in India and worldwide, Zendesk’s latest features support scalable, outcome-driven service delivery.

According to Maureen Chong, Regional Vice President for Asia and India at Zendesk, these innovations align perfectly with India’s fast-paced, tech-savvy market, where customer experience and digital agility are becoming essential for growth.

Zendesk will be rolling out these features through its Early Access Programme (EAP) and general availability phases. Businesses can stay informed through Zendesk’s official product update channels.

