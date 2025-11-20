Zoho's unified platform update reshapes digital work

Zoho has introduced an updated version of Zoho One, bringing a redesigned, context-driven interface supported by AI and broader integrations across its platform of more than 50 applications. The release reflects the shift from isolated tools to unified systems that handle data, decisions and workflows in one place.

A move towards platform-centred work

The new design focuses on user context, intelligence and security. The company has built the change around Zia, its AI engine, which now provides federated intelligence by pulling and contextualising data from multiple Zoho and third-party apps. The goal is to help organisations make quicker and more informed decisions without moving between disconnected systems.

Zoho One currently serves more than 75,000 customers worldwide. India has seen sustained adoption, recording a 27 per cent CAGR over the past eight years. Within the platform, Zoho CRM, Zoho Books and Zoho Analytics continue to be the most commonly used applications.

Localisation and language support

To support varied regional requirements, the updated suite includes support for 12 Indian languages such as Tamil, Kannada, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati and Hindi. This forms part of the wider attempt to deliver a unified platform that remains accessible across different teams and locations.

Pricing remains unchanged

Despite the new design and features, Zoho One’s pricing stays the same:

Rs 1,250 per employee per month under the All Employee Pricing model

Rs 3,500 per user per month under Flexible User Pricing, billed annually

The update underlines the focus on consolidating applications, strengthening intelligence and improving continuity across the workplace stack.