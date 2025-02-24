Zoom Expands Partner Program with Zoom Up Services Program

Zoom has announced the expansion of its Zoom Up Partner Program with the introduction of the Zoom Up Services Program. This initiative is designed to support partners in delivering post-sales services, including solution deployment, support, customer success, and managed services across the Zoom platform.

Advertisment

The first phase of the Zoom Up Services Program is now available globally with early adopters. Zoom plans to expand the program further through a phased rollout over the course of FY26.

Key Components of the Zoom Up Services Program

Specialized Enablement and Training



The program offers targeted enablement and hands-on training to support partners in optimising service delivery and expanding revenue opportunities.

Advertisment

Partner Service Models



Zoom has introduced three partner service models, each designed to align with different business needs and levels of engagement within the partner ecosystem.

Impact on Partner Network



With this initiative, Zoom aims to strengthen its partner network by providing the necessary tools and training to enhance post-sales service capabilities. The phased rollout will further expand the program’s reach, ensuring more partners can integrate advanced service models into their offerings.

Zoom Up Services Program: Partner Service Models

Advertisment

The Zoom Up Services Program introduces three partner service models, offering different levels of engagement and service delivery.

Reseller or Referral Model



Partners can continue to resell or refer Zoom-branded services under the existing model. This option remains available to all Zoom Up Partners.

Certified Services Model

Advertisment

Partners meeting the required accreditations and training can offer their own branded services to customers, with endorsement from Zoom. This model is open to all qualifying partner types.

Partner-Delivered Programs

Certified partners who meet Zoom’s proficiency, resource, scale, and performance requirements can provide advanced post-sales services. These partners collaborate with Zoom to deliver differentiated support and managed services.

Advertisment

This structured approach allows partners to engage at various levels, expanding their service capabilities within the Zoom ecosystem.



“This new program marks a pivotal step in Zoom’s evolution of becoming a more partner-centric company,” said Nick Tidd, Head of Global Channel GTM at Zoom. “This program will empower our partners to scale their Zoom Services practice by unlocking new revenue streams, creating differentiation in the market, and allowing partners to deliver exceptional solutions and support to their customers. This underscores Zoom’s commitment to partners, and I look forward to our continued joint success.”



Zoom partners shared their views -

“Zoom’s Services Program represents a cornerstone in taking our strategic partnership with Zoom to the next level and delivering enhanced, differentiated Zoom platform deployment and support solutions to our customers.” – Craig Richter, Senior Director Product Management – UC&C at Lumen

“The Zoom Up Service Program is great news for us and for our partner ecosystem. This Program is critically important for delivering our mission of making it easy for partners to meet the needs of their customers by enabling the onboarding, deployment, and support of UCaaS and CCaaS platform solutions on behalf of Zoom to the highest standard possible. We’re delighted to be fully accredited to deliver Meetings, Phone and Contact Center services, on behalf of Zoom and our partners.” – Joel Chimoindes, Chief Executive Officer at Nuvias UC

Advertisment

“Zoom’s introduction of the Zoom Up Services Program is a game changer in deepening our partnership and enabling us to deploy Zoom platform solutions and support our customers with their post-sales service needs. We are excited to continue our collaboration with Zoom and fully appreciate their ongoing commitment to providing us with the tools and opportunities to expand our business while enhancing our customer support experience.” – Brandey Lorenson, President at Frontline Group.

Read More:

Advertisment

Upcoming Cybersecurity Innovations for IT B2B in 2025

Opportunities for Women in Cloud Computing and AI

Integrating AI and Gen AI Solutions across Industries

Delhi Elections 2025: IT Community hopes for Growth