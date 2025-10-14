Zscaler appoints Hemant Dabke as VP and MD to strengthen India & SAARC leadership

Zscaler, a cloud security company, has announced the appointment of Hemant Dabke as Vice President & Managing Director for India and SAARC, reinforcing its commitment to accelerating secure digital transformation across the region.

Advertisment

Hemant’s appointment adds a seasoned technology leader to Zscaler’s global executive team, bringing over two decades of experience in cloud computing, automation, and enterprise transformation. His leadership will play a key role in helping organisations across India and SAARC securely scale their digital initiatives using Zscaler’s industry-leading Zero Trust Exchange platform.

Driving secure digital transformation

As enterprises increasingly adopt cloud, GenAI, and automation technologies, the demand for comprehensive cybersecurity frameworks has intensified. Zscaler’s expanded leadership aims to support businesses in navigating this evolving landscape, helping them strengthen their defences while enabling innovation and agility.

Hemant Dabke, VP & MD, India & SAARC, Zscaler, said, “I am deeply honoured to join Zscaler at such a transformational point in the enterprise security landscape. Businesses across India and the SAARC region are at the forefront of a digital-first era, and there has never been a greater need for robust, scalable, and secure cloud solutions. I look forward to working with the talented team at Zscaler to deliver innovative solutions that enable organisations to thrive in a hyperconnected world.”

Advertisment

An experienced leader with a proven track record

Before joining Zscaler, Hemant held senior leadership positions at Databricks and UiPath, where he played a pivotal role in advancing cloud and automation-led growth. His career also includes key tenures at SAP, Tech Mahindra, and Microsoft, where he led strategic operations across multiple industries and regions.

Andreas Hartl, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific & Japan, Zscaler, welcomed Hemant’s appointment, saying,

“As one of the fastest-growing markets globally, India & SAARC represent a critical region for Zscaler. Hemant’s proven ability to deliver measurable results, paired with his deep industry knowledge, will drive significant growth and innovation for Zscaler. We’re delighted to have him on board as we continue to help our customers navigate the complexities of secure digital transformation.”

Advertisment

Accelerating growth across the region

The appointment comes as Zscaler continues to expand its regional presence and customer base across India and SAARC, aligning with the company’s global strategy to support organisations in adopting zero-trust architectures. With the addition of Hemant Dabke to its leadership team, Zscaler aims to deepen client engagement, drive innovation, and strengthen its ecosystem of partners and enterprise customers in the region.

Read More:

CloudKeeper: driving cloud cost optimisation and FinOps maturity across enterprises

Infinity Labs India: driving Make in India innovation in network automation and cybersecurity

Advertisment

FITAG unveils National Tech Expo 2026: uniting India’s ICT ecosystem under one vision

CMDA-Delhi hails anti dumping duty on printer toner cartridges as a boost to manufacturing