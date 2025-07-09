CyberArk is an identity and access management organisation based in Israel. It has an identity security platform which secures different infrastructures, for instance, hybrid, SaaS and multi-cloud environments. CyberArk has a comprehensive partner program for Indian channel partners. The security provider has designed a new strategy focused on simplification, enablement and growth. CyberArk is assisting its partners to meet the complex demands of the modern identity security domain.

The company is placing high emphasis on partner-led growth in India through its CyberArk Partner Network (CPN).

Whether systems integrator, MSP or reseller, the new model is reportedly designed to engage, sell and support CyberArk solutions in an evolving cybersecurity landscape.

CyberArk partner program for growth prospects

CyberArk’s partner model has four engagement levels:

Registered

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Each tier has levels according to the performance and capability maturity, with increasing benefits as partners climb up. It is based on a simple idea that it rewards the depth of engagement, not just the volume of transactions.

CyberArk has a structured, partner-first approach that reportedly rewards sales as well as invests in long-term growth through co-selling opportunities, certification and training, technical and marketing support and joint business planning

What Indian partners gain

For India-based partners, CyberArk’s updated model has formulated some real-world benefits:

A unified partner portal

The CyberArk Partner Network Console has simplified how partners engage. From deal registration to marketing resources, everything is centralised under this program. Joint go-to-market support

The program promotes joint selling motions that give partners access to reach out to CyberArk’s technical team for pre-sales and deployment. On-demand learning and certifications

CyberArk provides training for sales, pre-sales and technical teams. It helps partners to gain specialisations in areas like identity lifecycle management, endpoint privilege security and Cloud entitlements. Marketing development funds (MDF)

The partners who are eligible can co-fund events, webinars and campaigns to drive demand generation. Access to CyberArk Marketplace

With the marketplace, partners can offer value-added services around more than 200 vendor integrations. From Cloud and DevOps tools to enterprise apps.

Identity security is now a boardroom issue

With India’s digital economy accelerating and regulators having a keen eye, identity security is becoming integral to every enterprise IT stack.

CyberArk’s focus in India aligns with three high-potential security priorities:

Privileged access protection in hybrid and multi-cloud environments

Just-in-time access for third parties and developers

Securing non-human identities such as service accounts and APIs

These issues are no longer limited to large financial institutions. Manufacturers, healthcare providers and even public sector units are vulnerable to identity-related risks. Therefore, CyberArk’s solutions offer services through its partner network.

Simplified onboarding, deeper integration

Partners can register for CyberArk’s partner portal -

Once accepted, partners receive:

A welcome kit with branding and collateral

Portal access for lead tracking and training

Invitations to roadmap webinars and partner-only events

Updates on product enhancements and regional use cases

CyberArk pays attention to partner enablement; they provide training and assistance to partners to support their growth.

Strategic updates for evolving markets

In a recent update, CyberArk introduced some additions to both its Partner Network Console and partner program structure.

Some of the key features include:

Improved analytics and reporting tools for partners

Expanded certification paths for emerging products

Deal protection mechanisms to preserve partner-led opportunities

These changes aim to address feedback from global and regional partners, especially around visibility and deal lifecycle control, both vital to competitive, price-sensitive markets like India.

Final word

The CyberArk Partner Program is a full-stack partner engagement system designed to support firms that want to specialise in identity security and deliver high-trust solutions. It assists partners in building recurring revenue from services.

CyberArk is backing its India partners by offering tools, training and trust.

