As cloud adoption accelerates across the Asia-Pacific region, OVHcloud is strengthening its channel-first approach to address the evolving needs of partners, particularly in the fast-growing digital market of India. Jeff Lee, Partner Program Lead for APAC at OVHcloud, spoke with us about how the company is evolving its partner program, addressing regional challenges, and building a differentiated ecosystem founded on transparency and collaboration.

Aligning with India’s digital and cloud momentum

India’s cloud market is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by digital-first businesses, growing demand for data sovereignty, and a rise in localised services. To stay ahead, OVHcloud is evolving its Partner Program to meet these trends head-on.

“As digital adoption surges across India and the wider APAC region, we are continuously enhancing the OVHcloud Partner Program to better align with evolving market dynamics,” said Jeff Lee. “Our focus is on deeper local engagement, expanded enablement, and flexible commercial models that support diverse partner needs.”

He explained that partners are using OVHcloud’s public and private cloud offerings to build diverse solutions: “Ultimately, it is about supporting India’s digital transformation by providing core services tailored to the country’s needs, ensuring flexibility and choice for businesses undergoing rapid technological advancements.”

Building local strength through the Elite Tier

To strengthen its ecosystem in India, OVHcloud has introduced an Elite tier within its partner program. “Our channel ecosystem now includes Elite partners who benefit from tailored support, assigned resources, and greater co-marketing opportunities,” Lee shared. “Looking ahead, we plan to expand the program further to strengthen our reach and deepen relationships in the Indian market.”

He added that the expansion is not only about benefits but about ecosystem development. “We are enabling our partners with more than infrastructure, we’re building the capabilities and the environment for them to create scalable value.”

Addressing India-Specific Cloud Challenges

India’s cloud market presents a complex mix of opportunities and operational challenges. Jeff acknowledged this, stating: “In a market as dynamic as India, the challenges can sometimes be multi-fold. Our partners need to navigate a highly price-sensitive environment, manage complex cloud migrations, and differentiate themselves in a competitive ecosystem.”

To address these issues, OVHcloud has leaned on its differentiators. “We offer transparent, predictable pricing; local infrastructure through our Mumbai data centre to support data residency; and a robust suite of open, interoperable services including AI and Kubernetes,” he said.

“Additionally, we support our partners with dedicated go-to-market resources. Such as pre-sales and sales training, enabling them to grow confidently and deliver greater value to their customers.”

Partner Success Stories: Local Impact, Regional Reach

Highlighting real-world impact, Jeff cited the success of Indian partners like VaST ITES and SupportSages. “VaST ITES, a cloud-native MSP, uses our high-performance infrastructure to offer DevOps services across India and Singapore,” he said. “SupportSages, an ISO 27001-certified MSP, has developed secure, managed hosting and migration services specifically for Indian businesses.”

“These examples reflect how our open ecosystem, technical enablement, and local infrastructure are empowering regional players to scale sustainably in a growing digital market like India.”

Differentiating the OVHcloud Ecosystem Strategy

Asked how OVHcloud’s partner approach stands apart from global hyperscalers, Jeff responded: “Our ecosystem strategy is built around enabling strong, long-term partnerships, particularly at the regional level. We work closely with partners, giving them the flexibility to build tailored solutions on our open, interoperable cloud platform.”

He added that the company encourages co-innovation and emphasises transparency: “We want to create a strong sense of shared values and a tight-knit community at the regional level, which is especially beneficial for partners seeking local collaboration.”

The recent global partnership with Crayon is a step in this direction. “Crayon customers and partners can access OVHcloud’s range of sovereign cloud solutions, while our customers gain access to Crayon’s advisory and cloud services,” Jeff explained.

Supporting Diverse Partner Profiles

OVHcloud’s program segments partners into two key tracks: 'General’ for MSPs, SIs, and VARs, and ‘Referral Advisory’ for consultants and referral partners. “We recognise that different partners bring unique strengths. Our program is designed to support that diversity through flexible go-to-market models, technical enablement, and co-selling opportunities,” said Lee.

He elaborated: “For example, MSPs require project-based support, so our financial incentives, such as deal registration, are designed to match that. On the other hand, referral partners are supported with early access to our product roadmap and beta programs so they can advise clients with confidence.”

Roadmap and Investments in India

Looking ahead, OVHcloud is committed to building a regional presence through infrastructure and partner support. “We are strategically scaling our services through the Mumbai data centre while strengthening our local team to ensure faster, more responsive support,” Jeff shared.

He added that the company now operates six data centres in APAC, one in Mumbai, two in Singapore, and three in Sydney. “India remains a key focus for us, driven by the country’s accelerating digital transformation,” he said.

As part of future investments, the company has launched a dedicated Marketing Development Fund (MDF) and financial incentives on eligible products. “These are designed to support joint marketing initiatives and drive mutual growth and long-term success,” he added.

Conclusion: A Transparent and Open Partner Strategy for India’s Cloud Evolution

OVHcloud’s approach to the Indian market stands apart for its emphasis on openness, predictability, and partner enablement. Rather than competing on scale alone, the company is focusing on flexibility, localisation, and co-creation, an approach that resonates with regional partners navigating a fast-changing cloud landscape.

From offering transparent pricing in a cost-sensitive environment to equipping partners with training, infrastructure, and pre-sales support, OVHcloud’s model is tuned to the specific challenges of Indian digital growth.

As Jeff Lee puts it: “In a market like India, it’s not enough to offer cloud. You need to offer choice, clarity, and commitment to partners who are building the next generation of digital services. That’s what we’re here for.”

