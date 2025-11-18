Dynatrace and Microsoft partner to scale enterprise customer AI initiatives

Dynatrace has announced a strategic new integration between the Dynatrace platform and Microsoft Azure SRE Agent, Microsoft’s AI-powered reliability assistant that continuously monitors Azure resources. Dynatrace becomes the first observability platform to integrate directly with Azure SRE Agent, setting a new industry benchmark for intelligent cloud operations at scale.

As AI investments continue to accelerate globally, with spending projected to reach nearly USD 1.5 trillion in 2025, organisations are increasingly prioritising end-to-end visibility and automation across their digital ecosystems. This new agentic integration, accessible within the Azure portal, enables enterprises to achieve deeper insights and operational efficiency with greater speed and confidence.

By combining Dynatrace’s AI-driven root cause analysis with advanced telemetry from Azure SRE Agent, teams can resolve complex operational issues faster, streamline remediation workflows, and reduce costly outages. This tightly coupled integration supports continuous reliability and empowers enterprises to shift more time toward innovation, engineering, and growth.

Microsoft’s Scott Hunter, VP of Product Management for Core AI & Engineering, said, “The AI capabilities jointly delivered by Dynatrace and Microsoft take our customers one step closer to driving autonomous operations across their complex environments. With continuous, automatic real-time insights and analysis, teams have more time to focus on driving innovation.”

Steve Tack, Chief Product Officer at Dynatrace, added, “Enterprises today are operating in increasingly complex cloud environments, where disparate systems and lack of visibility can hinder innovation. Customers need more than alerts – they need AI that acts. This integration strengthens Dynatrace’s vision for agentic AI, delivering intelligent, automated observability across the Microsoft ecosystem, and helps enterprises not only identify issues, but automate remediation at scale.”

Dynatrace customer FreedomPay will co-present its generative and agentic AI strategy during Microsoft Ignite, scheduled for November 18–21, 2025. Attendees can experience demos and connect with experts at the Dynatrace booth 5438.

