Nemetschek Group, a software solutions and vertical AI for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations (AEC/O) industry, has entered into a strategic partnership with Neilsoft Limited, a Pune-based engineering services and technology solutions company serving the AEC, manufacturing and industrial plant sectors.

The collaboration aims to explore and expand joint opportunities within the global AEC/O industry while accelerating digital transformation initiatives across design, engineering and construction ecosystems.

Establishing a centre of excellence for global AEC/O solutions

As part of the agreement, the two companies will establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) within Neilsoft to support the global requirements of Nemetschek and its customers in the AEC/O sector.

The CoE will focus on advancing digital engineering capabilities, enhancing design collaboration and leveraging Digital Twin technologies to support projects across global markets. The partnership will also drive the custom development of software solutions tailored to evolving industry requirements.

By combining Nemetschek’s expertise in AI-powered AEC/O software with Neilsoft’s engineering services capabilities, the partnership aims to strengthen the industry ecosystem and deliver greater value to customers worldwide.

Driving innovation through AI and digital engineering

Sunil Pandita, Chief Division Officer Planning & Design at Nemetschek Group, said the collaboration marks a significant step forward in the relationship between the two organisations. He noted that integrating Nemetschek’s global expertise in AEC/O software and artificial intelligence with Neilsoft’s extensive engineering services experience will accelerate innovation and deliver tangible outcomes for customers.

Ketan Bakshi, Chairman and CEO of Neilsoft Limited, stated that formalising the partnership reinforces Neilsoft’s commitment to driving innovation in the AEC/O sector. He emphasised that the collaboration will enable the delivery of advanced services and technology solutions that help organisations achieve their digital transformation goals.

Strengthening the Global AEC/O technology ecosystem

The partnership reflects the growing importance of digital technologies such as AI, Digital Twins and collaborative design platforms in transforming the AEC/O industry. By establishing the Centre of Excellence and jointly developing next-generation solutions, Nemetschek and Neilsoft aim to support more efficient project execution, improved collaboration and enhanced operational intelligence across the built environment.

