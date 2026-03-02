As enterprise software ecosystems mature, partner strategy has become central to sustainable growth. For Zoho, that evolution has been deliberate, long-term, and philosophy-driven rather than transactional.

In an interaction with Bishan Singh, Director, Global Partner Program at Zoho, the focus was clear. Zoho’s partner ecosystem is no longer just product-aligned. It is capability-led, customer-centric, and increasingly aligned with AI-native enterprise transformation.

An 18-Year Journey from Product-Led to Partner-Led

Bishan Singh has been with Zoho since 2018, with experience spanning HR tech entrepreneurship, consulting, delivery, and large product organisations. His vantage point across OEM and partner ecosystems shapes how he views channel strategy.

“The philosophy that we have built it on, and you would see that in our tagline as well, building success together, is for Zoho, for partners, and for customers,” he said.

The Zoho channel has evolved over nearly 18 years. Today, Zoho works with more than 3,000 partners across 100 countries. The ecosystem spans resellers, distributors, affiliates, ISVs, consulting partners, and global system integrators, including TCS, Infosys, Deloitte, and PwC.

But scale alone was not enough.

“How can we shift gears from where you are working for product one, product two, that way, to more of a capability-led ecosystem?”

Four Pillars Powering Zoho’s Partner Ecosystem

The shift toward partner-led growth rests on four core pillars.

1. Customer Centricity

“Unless we together make the customer be successful, none of us is going to be successful.”

Customer success is embedded as a measurable parameter within the partner program. Retention and customer feedback directly influence tier progression.

2. Partner Success as a Core Outcome

“If I am a partner, I do not see that delta in my own business, then it is not sustainable.”

Zoho has institutionalised partner success internally. Dedicated channel champions ensure partner growth metrics are aligned with Zoho’s internal success metrics, reducing channel conflict.

3. Co-Creation, Co-Marketing, Co-Selling

“It is not just a transactional relationship we have with partners now.”

Partners collaborate with Zoho to build vertical or micro-vertical solutions and take them to market jointly. This collaborative model expands beyond resale into solution innovation.

4. Real-Time Transparency and Tiering

Zoho’s partner structure includes three tiers: Authorised, Advanced, and Premium.

Tier progression is based on four transparent metrics:

Revenue growth

Capability development

Engagement levels

Customer success

“It is almost a self-evaluation for partners. They can see in real time how they are doing.”

A digital-first partner portal enables real-time performance visibility, enablement resources, and margin tracking.

Margin Realignment and Zero Entry Fee

In a market where many vendors are restructuring margins downward, Zoho has taken a different approach.

“We rejigged last year the reward mechanism for our partners and made it more lucrative.”

There is also zero fee to join the Zoho ecosystem, reinforcing its accessibility model. Dedicated 24/7 partner support ensures scalability across geographies.

Differentiating Between Small and Large Partners

Zoho’s partner segmentation is not strictly size-based. Instead, it focuses on value addition and customer segment alignment.

“It is more on the partner's need, what kind of partner it is, what segments they target, and what value-add a partner brings.”

For example:

Industry specialists serving enterprise accounts receive high-touch enablement

Referral partners operate on lighter engagement models

Distributors help scale in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets

Zoho has seen strong traction in cities such as Indore, Coimbatore, Jaipur, and Guwahati. Distribution partnerships help extend reach into these regions.

“We want to further improve that. This is a continuous pursuit.”

AI Monetisation: A Native and Platform-Led Approach

As AI becomes embedded across enterprise applications, Zoho’s approach differs from many SaaS vendors.

“One trend that is clearly being seen is AI being native to the platforms.”

Rather than monetising AI as a separate premium layer, Zoho embeds AI capabilities directly within its products.

“We do not exclusively look at monetising AI per se. AI in some shape or form has already been priced into our products.”

This lowers entry barriers for customers and simplifies monetisation for partners. AI-driven features in CRM, analytics, and automation are built into the core platform, enabling partners to focus on services and customisation rather than selling incremental AI licenses.

“For a partner, it becomes easier to build and showcase services around that.”

The emphasis remains on digital maturity and contextual AI use cases rather than standalone AI upselling.

Zoho’s Long-Term Vision for Partner-Led Growth

The transition from product-led to partner-led is ongoing but intentional. Internally, mindset change has been as important as structural change.

“Is the partner success ingrained into the outcomes that we are looking at on the Zoho side?”

That internal alignment reduces friction and creates what Singh describes as a sustainable ecosystem.

With a growing portfolio of over 60 products, AI-native capabilities, real-time partner transparency, and strong regional expansion across India’s Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, Zoho’s channel strategy reflects maturity rather than experimentation.

In a SaaS world increasingly defined by ecosystem strength, Zoho’s “building success together” philosophy appears less like a tagline and more like a structural design.

