Dell's local AI push reshapes workstation design

Dell has introduced a mobile workstation aimed at professionals who need AI inferencing without relying on the Cloud. The Pro Max 16 Plus brings a discrete, enterprise-grade NPU to a notebook form factor. The company says the device is built for workloads that need low latency and strict data control.

Bringing datacentre-class inferencing on-device

The highlight is the Qualcomm AI 100 PC Inference Card. This is the first time an enterprise-level discrete NPU has been placed in a mobile workstation. According to Dell, the dual-NPU setup uses two AI-100 units on a single card and comes with 64 GB of dedicated AI memory. This configuration is designed for sustained inferencing and can run AI models with up to about 120 billion parameters in full FP16 accuracy.

The goal: to move inferencing away from Cloud round-trips. Dell is pitching this approach as a response to rising concerns around performance bottlenecks, operational uncertainty and data privacy. By keeping workloads local, the device avoids Cloud latency, keeps sensitive data on the machine and offers a predictable investment model without usage-based pricing.

Tackling latency, privacy and mobility

The shift towards on-device AI is also tied to mobility needs. Dell positions the workstation as a portable edge server. It can operate in disconnected or air-gapped conditions, which is important for sectors where data cannot leave the premises.

The company outlines three main benefits of this model:

Zero dependence on the Cloud and no latency caused by network delays

Security by design, as both data and inference stay on-device

Predictable expenditure due to the removal of recurring Cloud inference fees

These points align with growing enterprise demand for tighter control over how and where AI decisions are made.

Use cases across regulated and technical fields

Dell’s positioning focuses on professionals who handle time-sensitive and confidential workloads. The company highlights several scenarios:

Healthcare: Local processing of MRI and CT scans for immediate diagnostics

Finance, legal and government: Predictive models, document analysis and transcription in secure, air-gapped setups

Engineering and research: Local model benchmarking and real-time robotics or computer vision processing

These examples reflect industries that see Cloud reliance as a risk — either for latency, privacy or operational reasons.

NPU designed for inferencing, not a GPU replacement

Dell clarifies that the discrete NPU does not replace a GPU. GPUs still handle simulation, graphics and AI training. The NPU is aimed specifically at sustained inferencing at scale. Compared to integrated NPUs in consumer laptops, the AI 100 card is built for production-grade workloads with 32 AI cores and the full 64 GB memory block reserved for inferencing.

This separation of duties suggests that future workstations may increasingly include both components as standard.

Flexibility for enterprise IT teams

The workstation supports Windows and Linux. For Windows environments, the company notes that the device integrates with Dell’s AI PC ecosystem. This is meant to simplify management and apply security policies consistently.

The dual-OS support also positions the workstation for developers who work across frameworks and toolchains.

A signal of local AI’s next phase

The launch points to a larger shift. As organisations in healthcare, finance, research and public sector environments adopt more AI, the demand is moving towards Cloud-optional models. The Pro Max 16 Plus shows how on-device performance, privacy and mobility can converge.

Dell frames the workstation as aimed at professionals who cannot afford delays or compromise. With more enterprises seeking real-time insights and tighter data control, the move suggests that AI computing is becoming more local, more secure and more portable, reshaping how workloads will run at the edge.

