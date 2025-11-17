TVS Electronics launches Blaze, a made-in-India printer series

TVS Electronics (TVSE) has announced the launch of TVSE Blaze, a fully Made-in-India range of high-performance laser printers designed to meet the demands of modern workplaces and homes. Built to deliver speed, durability and cost efficiency, the Blaze series marks a significant enhancement to India’s printer market with its smart connectivity, rugged engineering and an economical refillable toner system.

Advertisment

TVSE Blaze Made-in-India Printers Redefine Speed, Reliability and Cost Efficiency

Blaze is engineered for fast-paced work environments, offering print speeds between 26 and 30 pages per minute while maintaining high precision through a dual C-feed channel with advanced rollers that prevent paper jams and ensure clean, crisp output. The series includes both single-function and multi-function models that integrate print, scan and copy capabilities into compact, space-efficient designs. With wireless and app-based connectivity, the Blaze lineup supports seamless printing across diverse devices and workflows.

TVSE has introduced multiple variants under the Blaze brand, each tailored for different printing needs, from everyday office tasks to high-volume operations requiring duplexing and ADF support. The devices are built to manage monthly duty cycles of up to 60,000 pages, ensuring reliability even in the busiest environments. The refillable toner system significantly reduces operational expenses, making the Blaze series an economical long-term choice for businesses and individuals.

Advertisment

According to TVSE, the Blaze portfolio has been designed to serve the wide range of sectors that drive India forward, including SMEs, educational institutions, hospitals, legal practices, government departments, hospitality, banking, logistics and retail. By offering a combination of speed, cost efficiency, durability and connectivity, Blaze positions itself as a dependable partner that helps users stay focused on productivity without disruptions.

The launch comes at a time when India’s office printing market is projected to grow to USD 2.55 billion by 2033, driven by rising demand across SMEs, education, government and remote work segments, according to the IMARC Group. This growth potential places Blaze in a strong position to address evolving printing requirements nationwide.

C. Balaji, Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Products & Solutions Group at TVS Electronics, said the Blaze series reflects extensive customer feedback gathered across India, addressing key concerns such as speed, affordability and service access. He noted that Blaze offers businesses the potential to cut printing expenses by up to 30% annually, supported by the advantage of being a Made-in-India solution backed by a service network that spans over 19,000 pincodes across 90% of India’s districts.

Advertisment

By introducing Blaze, TVS Electronics reaffirms its commitment to creating technology solutions tailored for India’s unique and rapidly evolving digital and workplace landscape.

Read More:

GPT-5.1, a new chapter in Developer AI with agentic capabilities

How AI-driven cybersecurity is redefining B2B ecosystem?

How AI Is empowering SMBs to redefine customer experience

Beyond Make in India: How IMS 2025 is powering the next era of industrial self-reliance