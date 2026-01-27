Databricks has appointed Jeremy Cooper as VP of Marketing for Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ), reinforcing its leadership team as demand for data and AI platforms accelerates across the region. The appointment reflects Databricks’ strategic focus on scaling adoption of its Data Intelligence Platform among enterprises, public sector organisations, and the broader cloud ecosystem in APJ.

With more than two decades of experience in enterprise and cloud technology marketing, Cooper joins Databricks from Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he most recently led marketing across Asia Pacific and Japan. In that role, he was responsible for regional go-to-market strategy and driving pipeline growth across enterprise, public sector, partner, and startup segments.

Prior to AWS, Cooper held senior global marketing leadership roles at Salesforce, Google, and LinkedIn, contributing to the growth of category-defining platforms and scaling global go-to-market programmes. His background spans cloud services, SaaS, and enterprise software, positioning him to support Databricks’ next phase of AI-led expansion in the region.

Based in Australia, Cooper will lead Databricks’ APJ marketing strategy and execution, with a focus on expanding brand presence, accelerating revenue growth, and strengthening pipeline generation across key markets.

Commenting on the appointment, Joseph Puthussery, VP of Global Demand Generation & Field Marketing at Databricks, said:

“Jeremy’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Databricks and our customers in Asia Pacific & Japan. He brings a rare mix of deep cloud experience, brand-building expertise, and a strong balance of regional and global perspective. This will be instrumental as we help more organisations in APJ unify and scale their data and AI initiatives.”

Cooper highlighted the scale of opportunity ahead as AI adoption moves from experimentation to enterprise-wide deployment.

“AI is driving the most profound technology shift since the advent of the cloud, and Databricks is at the heart of this transformation,” he said. “The opportunity to help organisations build systems of intelligence that unify AI applications, analytics, and agents on trusted data is what drew me to Databricks. I’m excited to work with customers and partners across APJ to turn data into intelligence and intelligence into action.”

The appointment strengthens Databricks’ regional leadership as organisations across APJ increase investments in data platforms, analytics modernisation, and AI-driven decision-making.

