At the FITAG Tech Expo, conversations around infrastructure resilience went beyond servers and software. Power continuity took centre stage. Arrow Powertech, CEO Dhavan Desai and their spokesperson, Yadvinder Singh Uppal, VP Marketing, Corp. Communications outlines how the company is positioning itself across UPS systems, stabilisers, and next-generation battery technologies to meet rising demand from both government and enterprise customers.

Arrow Powertech showcased a broad portfolio built around two distinct brands. Under GRP, a GeM-registered line, the company offers line-interactive and online UPS systems starting from 600 VA, including single-phase and three-phase models aimed largely at government and tender-driven business. Alongside this sits the Arrow brand, focused on institutions and consumers, covering UPS systems, industrial servo stabilisers, and conventional stabilisers.

Battery solutions form a critical layer of this strategy. Arrow works with partner brands such as Realcel to offer lead-acid batteries ranging from small 7Ah units to large-capacity options. At the same time, lithium-ion batteries and lithium-ion UPS systems are being positioned as the future-ready segment, already part of the company’s active portfolio.

Channel-led growth and manufacturing ambitions

The response at the FITAG Tech Expo, Yadvinder said, has been strong. Enquiries have come in from customers as well as channel partners, including interest in GeM-linked opportunities. The company believes a longer, three-day format could have driven even deeper engagement, given the scale of interest.

Looking ahead, Arrow Powertech is following a three-pronged growth strategy. The focus is on strengthening its e-commerce presence, expanding the channel partner network, and increasing participation in GeM tenders. Partner enablement is being supported through a stronger digital presence and consumer-focused promotional programmes.

Geographically, Gujarat remains Arrow Powertech’s strongest foothold, supported by solid traction in western and southern India. Expansion is underway in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, and gradually towards eastern India, backed by an expanding partner base.

On the policy front, Singh expressed hope for government support that enables MSMEs to scale manufacturing. With existing facilities in Vadodara and Ahmedabad, Arrow Powertech sees scope for larger manufacturing expansion if supportive policies and concessions are introduced.

