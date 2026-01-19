IT channel ecosystem in Punjab: PACT and FAIITA seek offline revival

For Punjab’s IT channel ecosystem, collective action has never been optional. It has been a necessity. That message came through clearly from Gurpreet Singh, President of the Ludhiana Computer Association (Association of Computer Entrepreneurs) and State Coordinator of FAIITA, on behalf of PACT.

Explaining the origins of PACT, Singh traced it back nearly a decade, when unchecked online selling began hurting offline partners. Punjab, he noted, was among the first states to collectively push back, engaging vendors directly and highlighting the long-term risks of sidelining the physical channel. That movement eventually aligned closely with FAIITA, creating a wider national umbrella for regional associations.

Speaking from Gujarat during an IT Expo organised by the state association, Singh described such platforms as critical for collaboration. With delegates from across India present, expos allow dealers to understand national trends and prepare the next generation of channel partners. He pointed to PACT’s own efforts, including hosting FAIITA’s AGM in Ludhiana last August and organising a three-day B2B and B2C IT expo focused on security and AI solutions.

Offline channel relevance in a digital-first market

Singh was clear about the biggest challenge facing the IT channel today. Online platforms. According to him, the issue is not limited to Punjab but affects dealers nationwide. Aggressive online hardware sales, he argued, are eroding trust and margins while offering little assurance on authenticity or after-sales support.

“Offline is where service happens,” Singh said, pointing to repairs, AMC and customer reassurance as strengths of physical dealers. Through PACT and FAIITA, associations continue to raise these concerns with policymakers and vendors, pushing for fair treatment of offline partners.

Alongside advocacy, Singh highlighted PACT’s focus on the future. Hosting FAIITA’s AGM in Ludhiana last August, running a three-day B2B and B2C IT expo, and building training programmes around security and AI are part of preparing the next generation of channel partners.

His message was consistent throughout. Collaboration builds strength. And the offline channel still matters.

