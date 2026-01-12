FITAG Tech EXPO Day 2: Cybersecurity threats took centre stage

Day 2 of FITAG Tech EXPO commenced on a high note, marked by strong participation, an engaged audience, and focused discussions around emerging technology challenges. The exhibition floor of the Helipad Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, witnessed steady footfall from the early hours, reflecting the growing interest in the state’s expanding IT and technology ecosystem.

Advertisment

Visitors, partners, and industry stakeholders actively explored the exhibits, setting the tone for a day centred on collaboration, learning, and business engagement.

Several technology players, including BenQ India, ViewSonic, Canon India, Prama India, and others, showcased their latest offerings. From display solutions to enterprise technologies, the diversity on the exhibition floor underlined how rapidly technology adoption is accelerating across sectors.

Cybersecurity takes centre stage at FITAG Tech EXPO

One of the key highlights of the first half of the day was a cybersecurity seminar delivered by Kaushik Pandya, Founder President of FITAG. Addressing association members and exhibitors, the session drew keen attention, emphasising the urgency with which organisations must now approach cybersecurity.

Advertisment

With years of experience as a cybersecurity expert and a nationally recognised cybersecurity scholar, Pandya shared insights into how cyber threats are evolving in complexity, scale, and intent. His depth of understanding and practical approach resonated strongly with the audience.

Major cybersecurity threats discussed during the session

During the seminar, Pandya outlined several critical cyber threats that businesses need to be prepared for, including:

The ransomware economy and crime as a service

The weaponisation of AI through hyper-personalised social engineering

Autonomous attacks

Advanced persistent threats and hybrid warfare

Compromised supply chains and geopolitical cyber warfare

Cloud and identity attacks

Zero-day and insider threat acceleration

Operational technology and IoT threats

Advertisment

The session highlighted how cyberattacks are no longer isolated or opportunistic. They are structured, automated, and increasingly powered by AI-driven techniques. The convergence of threats across cloud, identity, supply chains, and operational environments was a recurring theme throughout the discussion.

Strong industry participation and ecosystem engagement

Beyond the seminar, the exhibition continued to see active participation from across the technology ecosystem. Partners, distributors, OEMs, and service providers were present in large numbers, engaging with visitors and exploring collaboration opportunities.

A noticeable presence of young professionals and students also stood out, signalling strong interest from the next generation in understanding emerging technologies and building careers in the IT sector. For a first-ever state-level edition, the response reinforced the relevance and timing of FITAG Tech EXPO.

Advertisment

DQ Channels felicitated as media partner

A significant moment during the event was the felicitation of DQ Channels for its role as the media partner of FITAG Tech EXPO. The recognition was presented by Praful Desai, Past President of FITAG.

The acknowledgement reflected DQ Channels’ continued commitment to covering the channel ecosystem, technology trends, and industry developments with consistency and credibility.

The road ahead

Day 2 of FITAG Tech EXPO underscored a key message for the industry. As technology adoption accelerates, the risks associated with cybersecurity are becoming more complex and far-reaching. Platforms such as this expo, combined with knowledge-driven sessions, play a crucial role in enabling businesses to understand and prepare for these challenges.

Advertisment

The event concluded with awards. Some of the exhibitors were recognised in different categories, which boosted their morale.

With discussions, demonstrations, and collaborations continuing, FITAG Tech EXPO was a significant touchpoint for the region’s growing technology community in the western region of the country.

Read More:

GALAX organised partner meet in New Delhi

Partner Pulse: Fortune Grecells | System Integrator, and Managed Service Provider (India)

Advertisment

Partner Pulse: BlueBell Computers | System Integrator, and Managed Service Provider (India)