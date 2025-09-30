Mythik appoints product and technology leadership to scale next-gen platforms

Mythik, a tech-first entertainment company with ambitions to create the “Disney from the East,” has announced the appointment of three senior leaders to its product and technology team. The company named Sachin Thapliyal as Founding Member & Chief Product Officer, Kamalmeet Singh as Chief Technology Officer, and Nitin Pakhare as Head of Product Design.

Each of the new leaders brings more than two decades of experience in building and scaling transformative consumer-tech platforms across entertainment, spanning video, audio and news. Collectively, they have been instrumental in developing multiple platforms with over 100 million monthly active users (MAUs). At Mythik, their mandate will be to advance the company’s product and technology strategy, driving innovation at scale while ensuring a seamless integration of creativity and technology.

The focus will be on delivering compelling digital experiences that bring the richness of Eastern mythology, history and folktales to global audiences in fresh and immersive ways.

Proven expertise across product, technology and design

Thapliyal has previously led product development at JioSaavn, scaling the platform to over 100 million MAUs, and played a key role at MX Player, now Amazon MX Player, which grew into one of India’s largest OTT super-apps. He also contributed to Jio TV+, PayU and Paytm, overseeing products that reached mass adoption across entertainment and fintech.

Singh joins as CTO with deep expertise in cloud architecture, enterprise technology and data science. He has held senior roles at Walmart and Microsoft, leading global-scale technology initiatives and pioneering GenAI-based productivity solutions. His experience also spans authorship of books on architectural design and earlier leadership at Infosys.

Pakhare, taking on the role of Head of Product Design, has led design for some of India’s largest media-tech platforms. At Viacom18’s JioCinema (now JioHotstar), he spearheaded consumption experience design with a focus on engagement and user interaction. His past roles include design leadership at MX Player, Times Internet and Yahoo Labs.

Building the future of entertainment from the East

Announcing the appointments, Jason Kothari, Founder & CEO, Mythik, said, “Our product and technology leadership team represents decades of proven expertise across some of the most successful media-tech companies in India. Their experience in building entertainment platforms at scale, architecting global solutions, and creating engaging user experiences aligns perfectly with our mission to bring Eastern mythology, history, and folktales to audiences across the world in new and immersive ways.”

With its leadership bench now in place, Mythik is aiming to combine deep technology expertise with creative storytelling to deliver consumer experiences that resonate with audiences both in India and internationally.

