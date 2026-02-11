ASIRT Cricket Premier League 7 returns

The ASIRT Cricket Premier League 7 is set to return on Saturday, 14 February 2026, at Tiger Play Turf, Lokhandwala, Andheri West, Mumbai. The tournament will begin at 9:00 AM and marks the seventh edition of the annual cricket event organised within the ASIRT community.

Powered by Enjay IT Solutions Ltd., the league continues to serve as a platform where CEOs and business leaders from the ASIRT network step away from their professional roles and participate in a structured sporting competition.

Business leaders on the cricket field

Recognised as one of the key events on the ASIRT calendar, the tournament combines competitive cricket with networking and community interaction. Participants represent companies within the ASIRT ecosystem, creating an environment that blends sport with professional camaraderie.

The event is positioned as an opportunity to promote sportsmanship, fitness and collaboration within the technology and business community.

Participating teams

Eight teams will compete in ASIRT Cricket Premier League 7:

Icons Infocom Pvt. Ltd. – Pankaj Goenka

ITCG Technologies LLP – Pratik Shah

Digicom Sec – Jayesh Shah

AXISY – Alpesh Patel

Mumbai Data Recovery – Akshay Chaubey

Miracle Tech Distributors Pvt. Ltd. – Rajesh Goel

Bluecom Infotech Pvt. Ltd. – Biren Yadav

Infobahn Technical Solutions (I) Pvt. Ltd. – Amar Shetty

Each team represents leadership from within the ASIRT business network, contributing to the competitive structure of the tournament.

Sponsorship support

ASIRT Cricket Premier League 7 is supported by internal sponsors who contribute to various award categories and match features:

Best Batsman and Best Bowler Awards: Data Skill Systems

Logo on T-shirt Sleeve Sponsor: Vidhi Data Recovery

4’s Partner: Pragati Enterprise

Power Over Partner: Sound Solutions

6’s Partner: Absolute Cloud

These sponsorships add structure to the tournament’s awards and branding elements.

Community engagement

Families, colleagues and supporters are expected to attend, creating a community-driven atmosphere throughout the day. The event is designed not only as a sporting competition but also as a networking opportunity within the ASIRT fraternity.

With consistent participation over previous editions, ASIRT Cricket Premier League 7 continues to reinforce its role as a recurring sporting and networking initiative within the technology business community.

Event details

Date: Saturday, 14 February 2026

Time: 9:00 AM onwards

Venue: Tiger Play Turf, Lokhandwala, Andheri West, Mumbai

The upcoming edition is expected to continue the format established in earlier tournaments, combining structured competition with professional interaction in an informal setting.

