Sonata Software has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN), marking a significant milestone in its cloud and AI-led transformation journey. The designation, awarded after a rigorous evaluation process, recognises Sonata’s demonstrated expertise and consistent success in helping enterprises design, architect, migrate, modernise and manage workloads on AWS.

The AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status is the highest recognition within the AWS Partner Network and validates Sonata Software’s deep technical capabilities, certified talent pool and proven delivery track record across complex cloud transformations.

Sujit Mohanty, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sonata Software’s Domestic Business (SITL), said the recognition reinforces the company’s ability to deliver measurable business outcomes through AWS-powered solutions. He noted that by combining AWS’s broad cloud services portfolio with Sonata’s strengths in modernisation engineering, data platforms and AI-driven transformation, the company enables enterprises to accelerate value realisation while building resilient, scalable and future-ready digital platforms.

The Premier Tier status also highlights Sonata’s strong base of AWS-trained and certified consultants, with expertise spanning professional services, programme delivery and enterprise-scale migrations. This recognition further strengthens the company’s position as a trusted cloud partner for organisations seeking secure, governed and production-ready cloud environments.

Rajsekhar Datta Roy, Chief Technology Officer at Sonata Software, said the milestone reflects the company’s sustained investment in building cloud-native and AI-ready architectures with robust operational and governance frameworks. He added that Sonata’s teams integrate platform engineering, data modernisation and responsible AI practices to help enterprises deploy mission-critical workloads on AWS with confidence, security and scale.

Sonata Software continues to expand its AWS-aligned offerings across cloud migration, application modernisation, data engineering, AI-enabled solutions and industry-specific accelerators. With a growing focus on governed cloud adoption and enterprise-grade AI deployments, the company aims to help organisations move beyond experimentation and unlock sustained business impact on AWS.

By attaining Premier Tier Services Partner status, Sonata Software strengthens its credibility in delivering end-to-end cloud transformation services while supporting enterprises in building intelligent, data-driven and scalable digital ecosystems.

