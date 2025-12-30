ASIRT TechDay #133 brings Industry leaders together in Mumbai

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT) hosted TechDay #133 at Hotel Parle International, Vile Parle (E), Mumbai, bringing together system integrators, solution providers and industry stakeholders for an evening centred on technology exchange, regulatory awareness and peer networking.

Community Growth and Upcoming Initiatives

The event opened with an overview of ASIRT’s journey and recent milestones, presented by Kshitij Kotak. He highlighted the association’s expanding community, which now includes over 270 active members, and outlined upcoming initiatives aimed at strengthening engagement within the ecosystem. Among these was the announcement of the ASIRT Cricket Premier League – Season 7 (ACPL 7), an event that continues to build connections beyond formal business interactions.

Technology Showcases and Member Presentations

Aegis Infoware delivered the member sponsor presentation, followed by a joint technology showcase by Syrotech in association with GO IP and Grandstream. The session focused on networking and communication solutions designed to address the evolving requirements of system integrators and IT service providers.

Ruparel Computers then presented RoomNXT, its workplace management solution. The demonstration highlighted modular office technologies and showed how digitally enabled workplaces can improve space utilisation, operational efficiency and employee productivity in modern organisations.

Industry Perspectives and Regulatory Insights

Adding a broader industry context, Rewati Kamath from Messe München shared insights into upcoming national and international exhibitions where ASIRT will participate as an invited association. These platforms are expected to create additional opportunities for member visibility and global engagement.

A key segment of the evening was the Evolve session led by Aniket Shelar, Legal Advisor and Consultant specialising in HR and labour laws. He provided a practical overview of the newly introduced Four Labour Codes, explaining their implications for workforce management, statutory compliance and day-to-day business operations, particularly relevant for IT companies and system integrators navigating regulatory change.

Networking and Collaboration

TechDay #133 concluded with an interactive networking dinner, enabling members to exchange ideas, explore potential collaborations and reinforce the sense of community that defines ASIRT’s initiatives. The event reflected ASIRT’s continued focus on knowledge sharing, ecosystem development and collective growth within India’s technology integration landscape.