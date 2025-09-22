FAIITA BCC launches nationwide campaign to protect offline IT retailers

The Brand Coordination Committee (BCC) of the Federation of All India IT Associations (FAIITA) has launched its “Save Retailer, Save Ecosystem” campaign. The initiative is aimed at protecting offline partners and the IT retail ecosystem from what it terms unfair online and large-format retail (LFR) practices.

In a strong statement, BCC leaders said the objective is clear: “Either create a level playing field – or go back.”

Key campaign demands include:

One Nation, One Price, One Model, One Offer

No online favouritism

Equal opportunities for all channels

Strengthening offline retail

According to FAIITA BCC, offline retailers remain the backbone of India’s IT distribution network. The committee argues that exclusive online promotions and biased vendor policies risk damaging the livelihood of thousands of partners who provide customer trust and service at the grassroots level.

The campaign’s timing is seen as critical, coinciding with the festive season when online and LFR platforms are expected to push aggressive offers. By rallying brands and offline partners under one voice, FAIITA aims to strengthen its shield against market practices it considers unfair.

Commitment from leadership

Deepak Bommisetty, Chairman, BCC, FAIITA, and Susheel Kumar, Co-Chair, BCC, emphasised that 2025 is a turning point for the IT retail industry. “We need brand support. Tell us what you need – numbers, volumes, commitments – we are ready. Whoever supports us today, we assure them that we will take them to the next level,” the leadership stated.

Navin Gupta, President, FAIITA, said, “Every new step in BCC is aimed at safeguarding our business interests, ensuring fair play, and putting collective pressure on vendors to stop unfair practices in time.”

Devesh Rastogi, Chairman, FAIITA, added, “BCC is not just an activity; it is our commitment. Every action we take is aimed at shielding partners, demanding a level playing field, and putting firm pressure on vendors to end online favouritism and unfair practices.”

Building solidarity in retail

The campaign underlines FAIITA’s message of solidarity, urging retailers and brands to reclaim festive sales and customer relationships. According to the committee, offline retail continues to deliver unmatched trust, personal service and real-time product experience, benefits that digital platforms cannot replicate.

The “Save Retailer, Save Ecosystem” initiative is positioned as a long-term effort to build a fair, transparent and sustainable IT retail market that safeguards the interests of both partners and customers.

