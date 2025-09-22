Dell partners with Zoho moving towards enterprise AI adoption

Dell Technologies announced that Zoho Corporation is adopting the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA to strengthen its enterprise AI and agentic AI capabilities. The move is aimed at accelerating Zoho’s proprietary and multimodal large language models (LLMs) while making AI adoption practical and accessible for businesses across industries.

Zoho, which offers more than 55 products along with AI solutions such as Zia LLM and agentic AI tools, serves over 130 million users worldwide. Its applications span diverse business needs, including sales, finance, collaboration and HR. To support this scale, Zoho requires a robust infrastructure that not only fuels AI innovation but also ensures data sovereignty, an important focus area for its Indian data centre programme, aligned with the government’s Digital Personal Data Protection rules.

Accelerating enterprise AI models

Through the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, Zoho gains a high-performance, on-premises platform designed for advanced AI workloads. The setup enables rapid prototyping, iterative experimentation and efficient deployment of multimodal LLMs optimised for tasks such as data extraction, summarisation and code generation. These models are available in three configurations – 1.3 billion, 2.6 billion and 7 billion parameters, allowing flexibility for varied business requirements.

Agentic AI for integration



Zoho is also building on Dell’s AI capabilities to expand its Zia Agent Marketplace. This marketplace offers a suite of prebuilt AI agents, with access to more than 700 actions across Zoho’s portfolio. Enterprises, ISVs and developers can use these tools to create custom AI agents, streamline integration and accelerate the adoption of agentic AI.

Global scale with local compliance



With Dell’s support, Zoho ensures that its AI infrastructure remains privacy-first and compliant with local regulations. This strengthens India’s ambitions for sovereign AI infrastructure while enabling Zoho to scale its solutions globally without compromising trust and security.

AI workloads powered by Dell and NVIDIA



The Dell AI Factory combines Dell PowerEdge XE-Series servers, NVIDIA accelerated computing, NeMo frameworks and networking technologies to deliver high-performance, low-latency AI solutions. Dell ProSupport for Infrastructure further ensures 24/7 expert assistance, proactive resolution and reliability for Zoho’s demanding AI workloads.

The collaboration highlights the growing focus on enterprise AI adoption in India and globally. By integrating Dell and NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure, Zoho is positioning itself to deliver scalable, secure and innovative solutions that align with the evolving data protection and compliance landscape.

