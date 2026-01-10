FITAG Tech EXPO opens with strong industry participation on Day 1

Day one of the FITAG Tech EXPO set the tone for what promises to be a defining moment for Gujarat’s IT and ICT ecosystem. Conceived by FITAG with the idea of bringing the entire technology community under one roof, the expo opened as a national platform where scale, participation, and intent were clearly visible from the start.

DQChannels emerged as the media partner of the FITAG Tech EXPO. Marking its presence in the western region’s biggest state Gujarat and covering the partner community of the state.

Opening ceremony sets the stage

The event began with the opening ceremony, attended by key members of FITAG. Present on the occasion were Kaushik Pandya, Founder, FITAG; Yogesh Thakkar, Past President; Gaurang Vyas, Past President, Ahmedabad; Amit Shah, Past President (2015), Vadodara; Mitesh Dave, Past President; Praful Desai, Past President; and Pranav Parikh, Past President.

FITAG leadership present in full strength

The current FITAG leadership team for the 2025–2027 term was present in full strength. The team includes Alpesh Gevariya, President; Alok Ghelani, Immediate Past President; Varun Amin, General Secretary; Sanjay Patoliya, General Secretary; Ravi Dave, Treasurer, Surendranagar; Joint Treasurers Kishor Gorasia and Manoj Patel; Vice Presidents Ketan Gohel, Rakesh Kumar Patel, Bhavin Gathani, Manish Patel, Pratik Moradiya, Uren Patel and Darshan Shah, along with all the Joint Secretaries.

Chief Guest and Guest of Honour mark the inauguration

A key highlight of the opening ceremony was the presence of the Chief Guest, Rushikesh Patel, Minister of Family and Health Welfare, Gujarat, and the Guest of Honour, Navin Gupta, President, FAIITA. The FITAG Tech EXPO was formally inaugurated with the traditional lamp lighting.

Addressing the exhibitors and FITAG members, Rushikesh Patel echoed the vision of PM Narendra Modi, stating, “India should strengthen its technology sector, which will make us the biggest exporter of tech products rather than the importer of tech products.” He emphasised the need for India to reduce dependence on other countries and move decisively towards self-reliance.

Navin Gupta, President, FAIITA, thanked FITAG for organising the Tech EXPO at such a large scale and shared his thoughts during the ceremony. He recalled an anecdote about FITAG founder Kaushik Pandya, saying, “He has written an article on cybersecurity, which is published in several magazines, and it is recognised by some of the leading cybersecurity organisations.”

Gupta also mentioned that FAIITA plans to meet the GeM governing body to address issues faced by sellers and urged participants to share their concerns directly with him.

Exhibitors drive day-long engagement

Exhibitors remained at the centre of activity throughout the day, with major brands and their partners actively engaging visitors on the expo floor. Companies such as BenQ, Viewsonic, Enjay IT Solutions, Dell’s Titanium partners, along with sponsors BD Software Distribution, including CP Plus and Prama India, were among those present, forming part of the 150+ exhibitors participating in the event.

The expo witnessed participation from cybersecurity players, cloud solution providers, technology brands and their channel partners, all brought together under one roof. Conversations across the exhibition floor largely revolved around the B2B segment of the technology market, with networking and business discussions continuing throughout the day.

Department of Science and Technology seminar highlights

Towards the evening, the Department of Science and Technology, Gujarat, organised a dedicated seminar focusing on the state’s GCC, IT and ITeS policies. The session explained capital and operational expenditure incentives, special benefits for datacentres, GCC units, R&D centres and startups, along with provisions for skill development and education support. The seminar also outlined Gujarat’s ambition to emerge as a GCC hub, highlighting investment targets, employment generation and the role of online application processes in enabling technology providers across the state.

Conclusion: A strong start to a larger vision

Held at the Gujarat Helipad Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar, the first day reflected the core promise of the expo — one vision, one Gujarat. With a strong mix of exhibitors, channel partners, industry leaders and delegates converging in a single, expansive exhibition space, day one underscored FITAG’s effort to create a new benchmark for IT exhibitions in India.

The first day concluded with a gala night and dinner, accompanied by an entertainment programme, bringing an energetic close to a day that laid a solid foundation for the days ahead.