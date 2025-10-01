Navin Gupta takes FAIITA to the national stage with NTWB appointment

Shri Navin Gupta, President of the Federation of All India IT Associations (FAIITA), has been appointed as a Member of the National Traders Welfare Board (NTWB), Government of India, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, representing Bihar.

This development marks a proud moment for FAIITA, reaffirming its growing influence in shaping India’s trade and IT distribution ecosystem. Gupta’s inclusion in the NTWB is seen as recognition of his leadership and sustained contributions to the traders’ community.

FAIITA Strengthening trader representation

With this appointment, Gupta will now play a direct role in discussions and policy frameworks concerning the welfare of traders and small businesses across India.

Reacting to the announcement, Navin Gupta said,

“I am humbled and honoured to be appointed as a Member of the National Traders Welfare Board under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry from Bihar. This responsibility brings with it an opportunity to contribute to the welfare and development of traders and small businesses in India. I dedicate this achievement to the support of my colleagues in FAIITA and assure that I will work diligently to represent our fraternity and promote the interests of the trade community.”

Voices from FAIITA

Sanjiv Walia, Secretary, FAIITA, noted,

“Navin Ji’s appointment to the NTWB is a remarkable achievement and reinforces FAIITA’s commitment to empowering traders across the country. His experience and vision will undoubtedly help shape policies that benefit the entire trade ecosystem.”

Echoing the sentiment, Devinder Mehandru, Chairman, Media and Communication, FAIITA, added that the organisation remains committed to collective action for the growth and welfare of the Indian trade community. He said the recognition of Gupta’s leadership is also a recognition of the collective strength of FAIITA.

The road ahead

FAIITA has been working consistently to bridge gaps between policy and on-ground challenges faced by IT traders and partners. With representation at the NTWB, the association expects to further its mission of ensuring inclusive growth and stronger advocacy for small businesses and trading communities in India.

