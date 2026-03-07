International Women’s Day often initiate conversations around equality, opportunity, and progress. In the technology and enterprise ecosystem, however, the discussion goes deeper. It is about participation in building the digital economy itself. Across sectors such as cybersecurity, AI, enterprise software, and engineering R&D, women leaders are shaping how organisations innovate, deliver, and lead. Their journeys reveal something simple yet powerful: progress in technology rarely happens in isolation. It grows through mentorship, shared opportunity, and environments where talent is encouraged to take risks and lead.

This year’s theme, “Give To Gain,” captures that spirit well. When enterprises invest in inclusive cultures, leadership pathways, and digital access, the impact moves far beyond individual careers. It strengthens teams, drives innovation, and builds resilient organisations prepared for the next wave of technological change.

Women leaders shaping enterprise technology

“The theme ‘Give To Gain’ resonates because it reflects something we see in real life, not just on a campaign banner. Growth rarely happens in isolation. It happens when someone shares an opportunity, extends trust, or opens a door. At ManageEngine, empowering women is not a one-day conversation. It is about ensuring access to meaningful roles, leadership pathways, and the confidence to take on larger responsibilities. When organisations consciously create that space, the impact shows up in stronger teams, better ideas, and more resilient businesses. Progress is cumulative. The more we enable each other to succeed, the more we all move forward, and that is a future worth building together.”

Deepa Kuppuswamy, Director of Security, ManageEngine, Zoho Corp.

Career resilience in the evolving B2B technology landscape

I began my journey at UST in 2000, and in those early years, I moved fluidly across roles like developer, tester, and analyst, because I wanted to understand delivery end-to-end rather than through a single lens. A defining turning point came during a 10-month onsite assignment in Dayton, Ohio, where I learned that technology delivery is ultimately about trust and client context.

The B2B technology landscape evolves faster than comfort allows. I chose ambiguity over familiarity, leaning into emerging accounts that required agility and problem-solving. Continuous learning became non-negotiable, and being relevant meant sustained upskilling. Unconscious bias against women does surface in subtle ways. Addressing it required candid dialogue and clarity of intent. I also recognised the “missing middle,” where many women step away mid-career. Mentorship and community matter deeply here as resilience is collective, not individual.

My advice to young women is simple. Stay curious, invest in your voice, and choose challenge over comfort. AI and automation will reshape work, but adaptability and confidence will define leadership."

Shilpa Menon, Vice President & Centre Head - Thiruvananthapuram, UST:

Building credibility and leadership in cybersecurity

“My journey from Systems Administrator at Reliance Infocomm to Country Manager at TrendAI wasn't linear; it was built on saying yes to challenges and letting work speak louder than words. A chance encounter with a cybersecurity team investigating virus propagation ignited a passion that transformed into two decades of dedication.

Building resilience meant navigating moments that tested my confidence and resolve. There were instances where I needed to establish credibility, ensure my voice was heard in critical discussions, and demonstrate technical depth beyond expectations.

What sustained me was unwavering family support, which became my biggest cheerleaders, and TrendAI's culture that valued merit above everything. Post-maternity, the organisation didn't just facilitate my return; instead, they enabled my leadership growth.

To the young women in technology, raise your hand before you feel ready. Trust your merit absolutely. Be authentically you and lead in ways true to your nature. Resilience is all about transforming challenges into catalysts for growth and refusing to let others' limitations become your own."

Sharda Tickoo, Country Manager for India and SAARC at TrendAI:

Engineering innovation and staying relevant in enterprise R&D

“My journey with Honeywell began in 2000 when I joined as an engineer through campus recruitment. Early in my career, I had the opportunity to work on core areas of Honeywell’s Distributed Control System alongside some of the sharpest minds who had developed earlier generations of control systems. Their influence shaped my engineering approach and instilled a strong focus on precision and excellence.

Later, as a systems engineer in utility metering, I worked closely with several acquired companies worldwide. Their deep domain expertise and strong customer intimacy broadened my perspective and reinforced the importance of building solutions that are closely aligned with customer needs. Staying relevant in a rapidly evolving technical landscape meant continuously learning, following technology trends, engaging with passionate technologists, and maintaining a strong customer-first mindset. These habits helped build resilience as the B2B space transformed around us.

One of the defining moments in my career was the opportunity to build a core Systems Engineering team from scratch. Within just four years, four of our architects were promoted to Engineering Fellows, a title reserved for Honeywell’s highest technical achievers. Along the way, I learned that many barriers exist within ourselves, such as self-doubt, fear of failure, or fear of judgment. Letting go of these and focusing on progress over perfection made external challenges far easier to navigate.

In the B2B technology space, resilience comes from the ability to evolve and stay relevant. Drawing inspiration from Star Wars, I often quote Yoda: “Do. Or do not. There is no try.” My advice to young women entering technology is simple: commit fully, stay curious, and trust the journey ahead.”

Soundari Arunachalam, Director R&D, Honeywell Technology and Connected Solutions

Digital inclusion and the future of the regional digital economy

“International Women’s Day is a timely reminder of how important digital inclusion is for women and girls across Asia-Pacific. In many communities throughout the region, barriers such as limited connectivity, economic inequality and persisting gaps in digital literacy continue to hinder meaningful progress. This year’s theme, “Give to Gain,” resonates deeply with Equinix and the Equinix Foundation’s shared vision to foster a more accessible, sustainable and interconnected digital future for everyone, everywhere.

Our impact is rooted in a network-based approach to philanthropy where employees guide and shape progress every step of the way. This ensures support is targeted, reaching women and girls who need it most and driving digital inclusion to strengthen families and economies across Asia-Pacific. From digital literacy and STEM education programs to youth career development support in the region, our Equinix Foundation grant partners are helping reduce barriers to access and open up new opportunities where they are needed most. Through close collaboration with local organisations and by drawing on the time, energy and expertise of Equinix employees, we are working towards a more inclusive digital landscape, where more people, regardless of background or geography, can access the tools and support they need to thrive in the digital age.

In India, a sustained commitment to advancing digital inclusion for women and girls is being advanced through partnerships with Yuva Unstoppable and Going to School, which support underserved communities with structured, future-focused interventions that expand access to technology and opportunity. Through digital classrooms, STEM laboratories, and placement-oriented skilling in areas such as IT and AI, pathways to confidence and employability are being created for girls across thousands of schools. Initiatives such as the Outdoor School for Girls program are also integrating sports, digital literacy, and entrepreneurship education to help close the gender gap in technology access.

As we celebrate International Women’s Day, we reaffirm that real progress in digital inclusion is only possible when we work together and put people at the centre of change. Equinix Foundation’s work across Asia-Pacific demonstrates the power of delivering resources and opportunities directly to women and girls who need them most. When we give access, skills and confidence, we gain stronger communities, more resilient economies and a more inclusive digital future. The future of the digital economy will be defined not only by innovation, but by inclusion. When women and girls are equipped to participate fully, our entire region moves forward.”

Cyrus Adaggra, President, Asia-Pacific, Equinix

Conclusion

Taken together, these perspectives underline a clear message for the technology enterprise landscape. Inclusion is not just a social objective. It is a strategic necessity. As industries move deeper into AI-driven automation, Cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity resilience, and data-led decision-making, organisations will need diverse leadership to navigate complexity and innovation.

International Women’s Day, therefore, becomes more than a symbolic milestone. It is a reminder that sustainable progress in technology requires access, mentorship, and confidence at every stage of the professional journey. When enterprises create spaces where women can lead, experiment, and grow, the benefits ripple across teams, industries, and economies.

In the end, the message echoed by these leaders is simple yet powerful: when opportunity is shared, innovation multiplies. And when more women participate in shaping technology’s future, the digital economy becomes stronger, more resilient, and far more inclusive.

