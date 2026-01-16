Quick Snapshot

Company Name: Digi Edze Soft Solutions

Founded: 2025

Headquarters: Hyderabad

Employees: 100

Website: www.digiedze.com

Association: ASIRT, TAIT

Advertisment

Positioning

A new age consulting organisation with specialisation in Cloud and AI, led by highly experienced ex-Oracle executives.

About the Company

Digiedze is a cutting-edge digital transformation with a multi-cloud consulting firm that empowers businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Our team of experts leverages innovative technologies, data-driven insights, and strategic expertise to help organisations accelerate growth, enhance customer experiences, and unlock new revenue streams.

Leadership Team

Executive Vice President - Datthathiri Srinivasan

CTO - Anil Kumar Bhagavatula

COO - Sukumar

Advertisment

Core Services

Category Offerings IT Services ERP Implementation and Support Cloud End-to-End Multi-Cloud Managed Services, Cloud Migrations

Industries Served

Healthcare

Finance

Manufacturing

Retail

Emerging Technologies

AI

Cloud

Notable Projects & Use Cases

Large Data Centre Exit Projects

AI-Led Managed Services

Strategic Partnerships

KPMG

Oracle

AWS

Microsoft

Google.

Showcase your SI or partner brand in our directory. Simply complete this form to get listed: [Click Here]

Read More:

Partner Pulse: Fortune Grecells | System Integrator, and Managed Service Provider (India)

Advertisment

Partner Pulse: BlueBell Computers | System Integrator, and Managed Service Provider (India)

Partner Pulse: Xpress Computers | System Integrator, and Cloud Solutions Partner(India)

Partner Pulse: Mieux Technologies | Cybersecurity System Integrator and Channel Partner (India)