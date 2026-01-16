Quick Snapshot
Company Name: Digi Edze Soft Solutions
Founded: 2025
Headquarters: Hyderabad
Employees: 100
Website: www.digiedze.com
Association: ASIRT, TAIT
Positioning
A new age consulting organisation with specialisation in Cloud and AI, led by highly experienced ex-Oracle executives.
About the Company
Digiedze is a cutting-edge digital transformation with a multi-cloud consulting firm that empowers businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Our team of experts leverages innovative technologies, data-driven insights, and strategic expertise to help organisations accelerate growth, enhance customer experiences, and unlock new revenue streams.
Leadership Team
Executive Vice President - Datthathiri Srinivasan
CTO - Anil Kumar Bhagavatula
COO - Sukumar
Core Services
Category
Offerings
IT Services
ERP Implementation and Support
Cloud
End-to-End Multi-Cloud Managed Services, Cloud Migrations
Industries Served
Healthcare
Finance
Manufacturing
Retail
Emerging Technologies
AI
Cloud
Notable Projects & Use Cases
Large Data Centre Exit Projects
AI-Led Managed Services
Strategic Partnerships
KPMG
Oracle
AWS
Microsoft
Google.
