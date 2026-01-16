Subscribe

Partner Pulse: Digi Edze Soft Solutions | Managed Service Provider (India)

Digi Edze Soft Solutions is led by Datthathiri Srinivasan, provides multi-cloud consulting, AI-driven managed services, and large-scale data centre exit projects from Hyderabad.

Bharti Trehan
Partner Pulse (4)

Quick Snapshot

  • Company Name: Digi Edze Soft Solutions

  • Founded: 2025

  • Headquarters: Hyderabad

  • Employees: 100

  • Website: www.digiedze.com

  • Association: ASIRT, TAIT

Positioning

A new age consulting organisation with specialisation in Cloud and AI, led by highly experienced ex-Oracle executives.

About the Company

Digiedze is a cutting-edge digital transformation with a multi-cloud consulting firm that empowers businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Our team of experts leverages innovative technologies, data-driven insights, and strategic expertise to help organisations accelerate growth, enhance customer experiences, and unlock new revenue streams.

Leadership Team

  • Executive Vice President - Datthathiri Srinivasan

  • CTO - Anil Kumar Bhagavatula 

  • COO - Sukumar

Core Services

Category

Offerings

IT Services

ERP Implementation and Support 

Cloud

End-to-End Multi-Cloud Managed Services, Cloud Migrations

Industries Served

  • Healthcare

  • Finance

  • Manufacturing 

  • Retail

Emerging Technologies

  • AI

  • Cloud

Notable Projects & Use Cases

  • Large Data Centre Exit Projects 

  • AI-Led Managed Services 

Strategic Partnerships

  • KPMG

  • Oracle 

  • AWS 

  • Microsoft

  • Google. 

