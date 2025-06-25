When AI meets assembly lines: reimagining manufacturing for the future

Manufacturing—the cornerstone of the global economy—has always rested on a single fundamental pursuit: taking raw materials and, with increasing efficiency, turning them into finished goods. Behind this simple principle lies a relentless quest to boost productivity, increase quality, and cut costs. Technology has been at the forefront of this process, continuously redefining the function of factories and the creation of value.

Now, we are seeing the next great leap. As Industry 4.0 moves into its new phase, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is quickly progressing from pilot initiatives to production lines. Its effect on manufacturing is deep, and its reach on assembly lines far wider than conventional concepts of automation. From smart process optimisation to predictive maintenance, from product design to customer experience, AI is transforming how today's factories think, learn, and adapt.

With Indian industry preparing to compete in the international market under programs such as Make in India and PLI schemes, appreciating the power of transformation by AI is no longer a choice but a necessity.

From automated to intelligent assembly lines

The original assembly lines were based on hard automation—fixed equipment programmed to perform a single repeated task at a high rate. But with AI comes a new generation: the smart, adaptive assembly line.

With machine learning, computer vision, and advanced sensors, AI-driven systems can analyse production data in real time and adjust in real time dynamically. Assembly lines can now self-optimise—regulating speed, workflow, and even production priorities based on demand, supply of materials, and quality output.

One of the most rapidly expanding applications is visual inspection with AI. Artificial intelligence models integrating cameras can detect product defects much more accurately than manual inspection, reducing wastage and sustaining uniform quality.

Similarly, predictive maintenance—whereby AI anticipates potential machine failure—prevents costly downtime and extends equipment lifespan. This is increasingly on the manufacturing to-do list and is included in their AI initiatives as part of their comprehensive digital transformation strategy.

Human-AI collaboration on the floor

AI is increasingly used as an enabler and not necessarily to replace workers. Cobots, or collaborative robots, are programmed to coexist with people, doing repetitive or difficult tasks and allowing workers to spend time on more valuable work.

AI is also facilitating augmented reality (AR) instructions on the assembly floor—workers can get real-time guidance through smart glasses, speeding up training and enhancing process consistency.

Companies are establishing clear expectations for business value from these AI investments. The same survey finds that driving concrete organisational value is the key metric of success for GenAI and AI initiatives.

Flexible, resilient manufacturing

The COVID-19 crisis exposed the vulnerability of worldwide supply chains. Companies are being pushed to make their operations more resilient. AI can assist by supporting flexible manufacturing systems that can quickly change between multiple product versions.

In industries such as consumer electronics and automotive, where product life cycles are diminishing, this responsiveness is crucial. Indian businesses in auto parts, electronics assembly, and pharma are beginning to use AI precisely for this purpose—enhancing responsiveness while lowering inventory costs.

AI-based demand sensing also enables production planning to be more agile in reacting to signals from the market, enhancing supply and demand alignment.

But for AI to work, data is still a primary enabler—and challenge. According to a recent Deloitte survey, 75% of manufacturers have now added funding for data life cycle management to enable AI initiatives, realising that improved data supports improved AI results.

But problems remain. Yet another survey revealed that close to 70% of the manufacturers indicate that data quality, contextualization, and validity are the biggest hurdles to AI adoption—a challenge that Indian manufacturers will need to overcome as well when they ramp up AI deployment.

Accelerating product innovation and customisation

AI is also starting to have a transformational influence on product innovation and design, something which has a direct bearing on competitiveness and differentiation in the marketplace.

According to IDC, by 2028, 50% of large manufacturers are expected to use Generative AI to mine engineering archives and uncover new opportunities for innovation on legacy products. In a market like India—where cost pressures are high but innovation is a competitive necessity—this trend will help manufacturers extend product life cycles and launch new variants faster for mass customisation.

Most importantly, these AI applications—whether in product innovation or customer experience—are directly aligned with top priorities for business. And this alignment is assisting AI initiatives in gaining internal support and budget approval within manufacturing companies that are generally conservative in their IT expenditures.

Driving sustainability on the line

AI is also playing a key role in helping manufacturing go green. Energy optimisation systems based on AI can analyse and control energy usage across production lines in real time.

In India's vast textile and garment manufacturing centres, process optimisation through AI is lowering water and chemical consumption in dyeing and finishing operations.

Written By -- Saket Gaurav, CMD Elista

