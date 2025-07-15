Edge Computing in India: Empowering Channel Partners for Digital Growth

As India’s digital infrastructure matures and data volumes grow exponentially, edge computing is fast emerging as a foundational technology across industries. By processing data closer to the source, be it a factory floor, a hospital, a retail outlet, or a rural kiosk, edge computing reduces latency, improves real-time analytics, and ensures bandwidth efficiency.

With strong pushes from government initiatives, the proliferation of IoT devices, and the need for AI-driven decision-making at the source, edge computing is moving from pilot projects to mainstream adoption. Yet, channel partners looking to tap into this opportunity need more than product access; they need the skills, architectures, and alliances to deliver full-fledged solutions.

In an in-depth interaction, Hetal Shah, Vice President & Group Head, Technology Solutions Group, Redington Limited, shared how Redington is helping its partner ecosystem navigate the edge computing opportunity in India.

The Value of Edge in Real-Time Applications

“Applications today, from video surveillance to smart retail, demand immediate data processing. Centralised systems introduce delays and inefficiencies,” Hetal Shah explained. “Edge computing helps address this by enabling localised data capture and decision-making.”

Sectors like manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, smart cities, and retail are increasingly deploying edge technologies for use cases such as AI-based quality inspection, smart warehousing, predictive maintenance, and telemedicine. Shah pointed out that many OEMs Redington works with, such as HP, Dell, Cisco, and Lenovo, are already offering robust edge portfolios to address these needs.

The Government of India is also playing a catalytic role, with policy-level investments and public-private partnerships aimed at building edge-ready data infrastructure across urban and rural regions. “We’ve seen RFPs floated for localised data centres, signalling institutional interest and long-term scale,” Shah said.

Redington’s Enablement-Led Model for Partners

Acknowledging the evolving complexity of edge solutions, Redington has committed itself to going beyond distribution, adopting a consultative and enablement-first approach. Shah elaborated:

“We’re not just selling boxes. We help partners with pre-sales consulting, bill of materials design, and customer site implementation. That’s the full-service model we believe in.”

Hetal elaborated about how Redington supports partners in this transition:

Redington offers certification programs and technical training modules aligned with OEM portfolios.

The company has established Centres of Excellence (COEs) in collaboration with OEMs for live demos and solution walkthroughs.

Partners are encouraged to build a consultative sales approach, engaging customers not just on products but on business outcomes.

“Our goal is to empower partners to stand on their own, design architecture, simulate solutions for customers, and even manage deployments independently,” Shah added.

Navigating the Challenges of Edge Deployment

While opportunities are abundant, edge computing deployments come with architectural complexity, Shah noted. “A typical edge solution involves IoT, compute infrastructure, networking, storage, analytics, and security. One partner alone may not have all the required skillsets.”

To address this, Redington advocates for consortium-based collaboration among partners, where one may specialise in sensors, another in compute, and another in software integration. “We help them connect and coordinate, ensuring a seamless customer experience,” he said.

Shah also highlighted issues like unclear customer expectations, lack of architectural clarity, and the need for vertical-specific expertise, especially in emerging sectors like agri-tech, logistics, and public health. “Through Redington’s structured engagement with both OEMs and partners, we help bridge these gaps.”

Driving Edge-as-a-Service for Scalable Adoption

With capital expenditure constraints a reality for many Indian enterprises, Redington is actively promoting Edge-as-a-Service models.

“Rather than upfront investments, customers prefer paying monthly or quarterly based on actual usage. This model, supported by OEMs like HPE’s GreenLake, Dell APEX, and Lenovo TruScale, makes adoption far easier,” Shah said.

Such subscription-based services reduce the risk for customers while offering predictable revenue streams for partners. “The ROI becomes visible faster, and customers can scale incrementally,” he added.

Leveraging OEM Ecosystem to Offer Full-Stack Solutions

Edge computing is not about servers alone. It demands a comprehensive technology stack, including compute, storage, networking, software, security, and integration capabilities.

Redington works with a wide array of OEMs across categories:

Compute: HP, Dell, Lenovo, Nutanix

Storage: NetApp, Hitachi

Networking: Cisco, Juniper, Aruba

Security and Virtualisation: Various global vendors across the Redington portfolio

“We ensure our partners have access to not just hardware but also the software and services needed to build and manage full edge deployments. That includes helping them with virtualisation, data security, analytics integration, and even compliance,” said Shah.

Real-World Deployments: Smart Warehousing, Healthcare & More

While NDAs prevent Redington from disclosing specific client names, Shah shared insights into industries where edge is already making an impact:

Retail and Warehousing: IoT sensors and cameras track inventory movement in smart warehouses, sending real-time data to central ERPs.

Healthcare: Remote diagnostics and patient care using edge-enabled medical devices and connected health systems.

Logistics: Edge systems provide visibility into goods movement, vehicle tracking, and route optimisation.

“These are live projects with our partners and OEMs. The use cases are growing every month,” Shah confirmed.

Future Outlook: Beyond Tier-1 Cities

Edge computing is expected to gain traction in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, where data consumption is growing due to e-commerce, video streaming, and digital governance initiatives.

“India’s digital economy is expanding beyond metros. Quick commerce and online services are booming in smaller cities, and that’s where edge computing can play a transformative role,” Shah said.

With India’s GDP growing beyond 6%, he believes the demand for distributed, real-time compute infrastructure will only intensify. “Our partners are in the right place at the right time—if they invest in capabilities and collaboration.”

Conclusion: A Collaborative, Opportunity-Driven Edge Future

The conversation with Hetal Shah makes it clear: edge computing is not a product play; moreover, it’s a solutions business. And Redington has grasped this opportunity, equipping its partners to deliver end-to-end, scalable, and industry-ready edge solutions.

Key takeaways from the discussion include:

Edge computing is rapidly gaining adoption across industries in India, fueled by both enterprise needs and government push.

Redington’s solution-led strategy is enabling partners to go beyond resale and offer consultative, architecture-driven services.

Through training, COEs, certifications, and OEM alliances, Redington is building a skilled edge ecosystem across the country.

Edge-as-a-Service is lowering the barrier for enterprise adoption, enabling flexible and scalable deployments.

The company envisions stronger edge demand in Tier-2/3 regions, driven by growing digital infrastructure and consumer behaviour.



As Shah summarised:

“There’s a lot of opportunity for partners in this space. With collaboration, enablement, and the right ecosystem, India is poised to lead the edge computing revolution.”

