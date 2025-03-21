Skilled Talent Acuisition is One of the Major Challenge

When did you start, and how has the journey been so far?

One Cube was established in 2012, and our journey spans nearly 20 years. We also have another entity, Transtek Infoways, which is now a flagship company on a global scale. Both companies have been operating simultaneously over the years.

Many of the business ideas we initially implemented under Transtek were eventually restructured, leading us to divide the company into two separate entities. One business stream remains under Transtek, while the other is now part of One Cube Solutions.

As of the last calendar year, One Cube is solely focused on the end-customer business, whereas Transtek continues to concentrate on partner and general business. Until 2023, both customer and partner operations were managed together within Transtek.

Transtek as a whole was originally established in 2005 and was acquired by the current management in 2012. One Cube was then launched in 2012. However, if we look at the overall journey, it initially functioned as a single entity. In recent years, we have strategically separated the business operations into two distinct companies. From the 2024 calendar year onward, One Cube Solutions will exclusively focus on end-customer operations.

How has the company performed in the past few years?

This will be the first full financial year for One Cube Solutions as an independent entity. So far, we have performed as per our plans.

Our financial numbers—both in terms of revenue and profitability—are on track, and our customer acquisition targets have been met. Everything is progressing as planned, and we are optimistic about sustaining this growth in the coming years.

Which are the top business verticals you are currently serving?

We primarily cater to private sector customers and do not engage in government projects. Our clients span multiple industries, including manufacturing, ITES, BFSI, and retail chains.

Additionally, we have a presence in the education sector, among other private-sector industries. Overall, our business is spread across various corporate domains.

What challenges are you facing, and what strategies do you have to overcome them?

Like any organisation of our size, we face several challenges, which can be categorised into two areas: operational challenges and business challenges.

Operational Challenges: These include financial management and government compliance, both of which require constant attention. Managing and adhering to government regulations is a complex process.

Business Challenges: Setting up and maintaining internal systems for sales, employee performance reviews, manpower hiring, and training is a key challenge.

One of the biggest hurdles we face is talent acquisition, onboarding, and training. We currently do not have a dedicated induction and training program, so most of our employees undergo on-the-job training. Managing performance reviews across different functions—whether sales, operations, or finance—is another critical aspect.

From an operational standpoint, government compliance and financial management continue to be areas of focus, though we have made significant progress in addressing these challenges.

What are your future plans for the next few years?

Our industry is highly dynamic, making it difficult to establish rigid long-term plans. However, our primary objective remains consistent—ensuring year-on-year growth across all business verticals we operate in.

