Accops Partners Pi-Labs Strengthning Facial Authentication

As deepfake attacks on facial authentication systems become increasingly sophisticated, organizations face a rising threat of identity fraud. Research estimates that deepfake-enabled cyber fraud will surpass $40 billion by 2027, highlighting the need for robust identity verification solutions.

To address this challenge, Accops, a provider of cybersecurity and secure workspace solutions, has partnered with pi-labs, a specialist in AI-driven cyber forensics and deepfake detection. This collaboration integrates Accops BioAuth, an advanced facial authentication solution, with pi-labs’ AI-powered deepfake detection technology, enabling real-time detection and prevention of synthetic identity fraud in authentication processes.

Cybercriminals are using AI-generated deepfakes to bypass authentication systems, manipulate vKYC verification, and deceive HR recruitment processes. Data indicates a 223% rise in deepfake-related tools on dark web forums between Q1 2023 and Q1 2024, making it easier for fraudsters to create convincing digital identities. Additionally, 92% of enterprises report financial losses due to deepfake-related fraud, increasing the demand for advanced identity verification solutions.

How the Accops BioAuth and pi-labs Integration Works

The integration adds an AI-driven deepfake detection layer to the Accops BioAuth facial authentication system, leveraging pi-labs' Authentify engine for real-time analysis. The authentication process includes:

Facial Capture & Authentication – Users authenticate through Accops BioAuth’s facial recognition system. Deepfake Detection – pi-labs’ Authentify engine analyzes facial inputs in real time to detect AI-generated manipulations. Secure Access Decision – If the authentication is genuine, access is granted. If a deepfake attempt is detected, access is blocked, and an alert is triggered.

Designed for on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments, the solution provides secure authentication for enterprises, financial institutions, and government sectors, enhancing identity verification and fraud prevention in critical applications.

"Cyber threats are evolving rapidly, and deepfake technology has created new vulnerabilities in identity security. By integrating pi-labs’ deepfake detection capabilities with Accops BioAuth, we are delivering a solution that ensures foolproof facial authentication for enterprises." – Vijender Yadav, Co-founder, CEO & MD, Accops

Enhancing Authentication and Verification Security Against Deepfake Threats

As deepfake-powered identity fraud increases, organizations must strengthen security measures beyond traditional facial recognition. Cybercriminals leverage AI-generated identities to bypass vKYC (Video KYC) security, making digital onboarding processes vulnerable. The Accops BioAuth and pi-labs solution enhances verification by ensuring that only real users pass vKYC authentication.

Similarly, deepfake avatars are being used to manipulate virtual hiring processes, posing a risk to HR teams. By integrating deepfake detection, organisations can verify candidates and prevent fraudulent hires before onboarding.

Accops and pi-labs are addressing deepfake risks across multiple identity verification processes, ensuring businesses remain protected against AI-powered impersonation threats.

Accops, recently recognized as the Security Product Company of the Year at the DSCI Excellence Awards 2024, provides secure remote access and digital workspace solutions to over 900 enterprises worldwide. Featured in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Desktop as a Service (DaaS), Accops is a trusted cybersecurity provider for banks, governments, and large enterprises, delivering robust security solutions for identity verification and secure digital access.

"With the growing threat of deepfakes, businesses can no longer rely on traditional facial biometrics. Our partnership with Accops adds a critical layer of defence, making facial authentication resistant to AI-driven fraud." – Ankush Tiwari, Founder & CEO, pi-labs.

