ADATA Unveils Channel Partner Strategy at Acro Engineering Annual Meet

ADATA Technology participated in the Annual National Conference 2025 of the Acro Engineering Company, held in New Delhi. The event was an important venue for both organisations to discuss growth strategies and dynamics of partnership.

Advertisment

“I’m thrilled about our annual conference and would like to extend my congratulations to all team members for their tireless efforts and dedication. Each of you has played a crucial role in our growth, and I appreciate the 100% commitment you’ve shown. This achievement is a testament to the power of teamwork, and I believe this is just the beginning. We have the potential to reach even greater milestones together and create a new ecosystem in the industry, providing innovative solutions and exceptional work. Once again, I’d like to express my gratitude to every employee for their hard work and contributions,” said PK Jain, CMD, Acro Engineering Company.

"It brings me immense pride to witness the incredible energy, engagement, and collaboration happening throughout the event. This ongoing conference is a true celebration of everything we are achieving - made possible by the hard work of our dedicated team and the unwavering support of our esteemed partners," said Himanshu Jain, Director, ACRO Engineering Company.

ADATA and Acro Engineering Company Align on FY 2025–26 Growth Strategy

Advertisment

ADATA, in collaboration with Acro Engineering Company, conducted a strategic review to assess business outcomes from FY 2024–25 and define key priorities for the upcoming financial year.

Review of Business Performance and Planning for Expansion

The discussion focused on identifying core growth drivers and aligning on plans to support future expansion. Key focus areas included enhancing regional outreach, improving brand visibility, and expanding product availability across ADATA and XPG portfolios.

Advertisment

This strategic alignment is aimed at supporting continued growth and deeper market penetration in FY 2025–26.

Read More:

Advertisment

Servers and Data Storage both are the Pillars

Rising Costs vs. Stagnant Margins is a Major Concern

AI and Digital Distribution for MSMEs

Advertisment

CAIT and DGST Host Conference Marking 7 Years of GST