Adobe Creative Cloud announces AI-Driven updates across photoshop

Adobe has announced a significant upgrade to its Creative Cloud suite, rolling out AI-powered enhancements across Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, and Adobe Firefly. The new features are designed to help creatives move from concept to final delivery with greater speed, precision, and ease.
In Lightroom, the introduction of Quick Actions and Scene Enhance allows users to apply selective edits on the move, intelligently identifying landscape elements like skies, water, and ground. The popular Reflection Removal feature is now expanded across platforms, along with a new one-click tool for removing unwanted people from images—making retouching faster and more intuitive.
Photoshop brings in Dynamic Text, a smart feature that automatically resizes and reformats type within bounding boxes, offering pixel-perfect typography control. Enhanced cloud processing now powers the Select Subject and Remove Background tools, making them more accurate—particularly for complex edges and fine details.
Illustrator users can now take advantage of Generative Expand, which leverages Adobe Firefly’s vector model to extend artwork seamlessly in any direction, preserving style and colour. Performance improvements also promise up to five times faster rendering across key effects and tools.
Adobe Firefly Boards evolves into a richer collaborative space for brainstorming and early-stage design, now integrated with models from Ideogram, Runway, and more. This enables real-time switching between generative tools, all within one unified platform.
These updates are available immediately for Creative Cloud Pro subscribers, reinforcing Adobe’s commitment to AI-assisted creativity and workflow efficiency.
