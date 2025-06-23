Kingston revamps XS Series SSDs with new look

Kingston Technology has unveiled a new design for its XS Series of external SSDs. The new look features Rex, Kingston’s redheaded mascot, as part of a visual update that pays tribute to the brand’s nearly four decades of tech leadership.

With the bold “Built on Commitment” tagline, the redesign reflects Kingston’s continued focus on user trust and quality—core pillars in both professional-grade and everyday storage solutions.

The Kingston XS Series includes two main product families—XS2000 for professionals and XS1000/XS1000R for everyday users.

Designed with creators, media teams, and videographers in mind, the XS2000 delivers blazing-fast speeds up to 2,000 MB/s and capacities up to 4 TB. Supporting Apple ProRes direct video recording, it offers seamless integration with production environments—whether on set, in the studio, or on the move.

This compact SSD is purpose-built for those who demand studio-quality performance in a highly portable form.

XS1000/XS1000R: Dependability with performance

For mainstream users, Kingston’s XS1000 and XS1000R provide a more accessible blend of speed and capacity. With read speeds up to 1,050 MB/s and options up to 2 TB, these drives are ideal for students, travellers, and remote professionals seeking reliable backup and transfer solutions without adding bulk.

Whether it’s presentations, personal content, or cloud-free file access, the XS1000 range delivers simple, lightweight performance.

The updated look of the XS Series isn’t just cosmetic. It symbolises Kingston’s brand evolution, which is driven by customer trust and evolving use cases. By pairing the Rex mascot with the “Built on Commitment” message, Kingston emphasises a user-centric approach to product development.

“At Kingston, our commitment goes beyond just building products; it’s about building trust,” said Kevin Wu, VP of Sales, Marketing and Business Development for APAC. “The refreshed XS Series reflects our promise to deliver reliable, innovative, and adaptable technology.”

The XS Series drives strike a balance between high-speed performance and effortless portability. All models are:

Pocket-sized and lightweight, for on-the-go use

USB-C compatible, for broad device connectivity

Backed by Kingston support for both professional and casual users.

With this update, Kingston is consistently working to deliver speed, design, and dependability. It is designed for professional media production or everyday digital storage.

