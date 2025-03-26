Adobe Previews Marketing Agent, Integrates with Microsoft 365 Copilot

At Adobe Summit, Adobe introduced the private preview of Adobe Marketing Agent and announced further advancements in AI-driven automation within Microsoft 365 Copilot through Adobe Express Agent. This development extends the collaboration between Adobe and Microsoft, integrating generative AI capabilities into workplace applications.

Advertisment

The integration enables Adobe Marketing Agent to function within Microsoft Teams, Microsoft PowerPoint, and Microsoft Word through Microsoft 365 Copilot, allowing users to streamline marketing workflows directly within these applications.

“Businesses are under pressure to retain a competitive edge by increasing the efficiency and productivity of their organizations,” said Amit Ahuja, SVP, Digital Experience Business, Adobe. “Adobe Marketing Agent and Adobe Express Agent will be an unlock for businesses, enabling marketers to access Adobe capabilities within the natural flow of work to create impactful content and drive personalization initiatives.”

“We are thrilled that Adobe has developed an agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot to assist marketers in creating impactful campaigns and enhancing customer experiences. This collaboration underscores our belief at Microsoft that human ingenuity will be richly augmented by Copilot and agents, tailored to meet the unique needs of every role,” said Charles Lamanna, Corporate VP, Business and Industry Copilot at Microsoft. “We look forward to our joint customers experiencing the benefits of the Adobe Marketing Agent.”

Advertisment

Adobe Expands AI Integration in Microsoft 365 Copilot with Adobe Express and Marketing Agents

Adobe has announced new AI-driven capabilities within Microsoft 365 Copilot, including Adobe Express Agent and Adobe Marketing Agent, aimed at streamlining content creation and marketing workflows within Microsoft applications.

Adobe Express Agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot

Advertisment

Adobe is developing the Adobe Express Agent to enable users to create assets directly within Microsoft 365 Copilot, PowerPoint, and Word. Through a conversational interface, teams can generate images for documents, presentations, whitepapers, and social media posts without leaving the host applications.

Adobe Marketing Agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot

With the private preview of Adobe Marketing Agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot, businesses can:

Advertisment

Refine Audience Targeting – Marketers can use Microsoft 365 Copilot’s conversational interface to access data and insights from Adobe Experience Platform, simplifying audience segmentation for personalization campaigns. Insights are surfaced within Microsoft 365 applications through Copilot.

Discover Actionable Insights – Adobe Marketing Agent can retrieve insights from Adobe Customer Journey Analytics and generate campaign performance reports directly within Microsoft applications, improving decision-making for marketing teams.

Enhance Cross-Team Collaboration – By integrating with Adobe Workfront, Adobe Marketing Agent helps marketers manage workflows, summarize tasks, and monitor project progress within Microsoft Teams, PowerPoint, and Word.

AI-Driven Workflow Orchestration

Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator will enable businesses to manage AI agents across Adobe and third-party platforms, including Microsoft, to optimize customer experience workflows.

Advertisment

Content Supply Chain Optimization

Adobe Marketing Agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot supports brands in optimizing content workflows from planning and creation to activation and measurement. By integrating Adobe and Microsoft solutions, marketing teams can collaborate seamlessly across applications.

Additionally, Adobe has expanded its collaboration with LinkedIn Ads within GenStudio for Performance Marketing, a self-service tool for ad creation. Teams can now develop campaign assets for B2B use cases on LinkedIn, while display ad creation is also available for Microsoft Advertising.

Advertisment

Read More:

AI and IoT Powered Production Enables Sustainability

Advertisment

AI, Security, and Quantum Computing Beholds the Future

How Agentic AI is Revolutionizing Modern Businesses?

Skilled Talent Acuisition is One of the Major Challenge