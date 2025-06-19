Agora Partners with WIZ.AI to Deliver Enterprise AI Agent Solutions

Agora, a provider of real-time engagement and conversational AI technology, has entered into a partnership with WIZ.AI to offer AI agent solutions designed for enterprise use.

The collaboration brings together WIZ.AI’s experience in AI agent deployment with Agora’s real-time communication infrastructure and multimodal conversational AI technology. The joint solution is aimed at delivering scalable, context-aware AI agents with support for local languages.

Focus on Enterprise Use Cases and Localised Automation

WIZ.AI has over six years of experience in providing localised voice AI solutions across Southeast Asia, particularly in the banking, insurance, and telecom sectors. Its automation framework is built around scenario-driven use cases tailored to enterprise requirements.

By combining WIZ.AI’s domain-specific AI agents with Agora’s software development kits (SDKs) and Conversational AI Engine, the partnership delivers a complete engagement stack. This includes support for customer interaction, service automation, and performance analytics.

The collaboration is intended to meet growing enterprise demand for AI-powered, multilingual customer engagement solutions in regional markets.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to enabling enterprises with intelligent, scalable, and multilingual AI agent solutions”, said Tony Zhao, CEO and Co-founder of Agora. “Together, WIZ.AI and Agora aim to push the boundaries of real-time, emotionally intelligent, and high-availability AI communications globally.”

Agora to Integrate with WIZ.AI Tools for Enterprise AI Agent Deployment

As part of the ongoing partnership between Agora and WIZ.AI, Agora’s real-time engagement technology will be integrated with WIZ.AI’s suite of tools to support a range of enterprise applications.

Key Areas of Integration -

The collaboration will enable the deployment of AI-driven solutions across multiple customer engagement and operational functions:

Inbound Customer Service: AI agents equipped with local language capabilities and contextual understanding, available through both voice and video channels.

Outbound Campaigns: Automated outbound communication designed to support customer activation, renewal, and retention.

Quality Assurance and Analytics: Real-time monitoring and scoring of agent performance, with tools for evaluating and managing conversational quality.

AI Training and E-Learning: Virtual training modules for staff onboarding and ongoing microlearning delivery.

“Agora’s ultra-low latency infrastructure and optimisations for AI conversation flow are the perfect match for our advanced AI agents," said Jennifer Zhang, President and Co-founder of WIZ.AI. “Together, we enable multilingual AI agents that can speak naturally and provide enterprise-level service at a global scale.”

Agora’s conversational AI solutions are built to make AI feel less like a robotic tool and more like a trusted, knowledgeable helper. Agora’s Conversational AI Engine enables developers to build lifelike, real-time voice agents using any LLM. Powered by Agora’s powerful real-time communication (RTC) infrastructure, these agents can converse more naturally with ultra-low latency responses and intelligent interruption handling, even under poor network conditions and in noisy environments.

