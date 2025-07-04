Alok Bajpai named MD of NTT Data data centers India

NTT DATA has appointed Alok Bajpai as Managing Director for its Global Data Centres business in India, a move that signals a strengthened focus on one of the fastest-growing digital infrastructure markets. Bajpai, who previously served as the Chief Financial Officer of the India unit, steps into this expanded leadership role with a mandate to drive operational growth, market expansion, and sustainable infrastructure development.

With over 30 years of leadership experience across various industries, including IT services, infrastructure, and digital transformation, Bajpai is recognised for his expertise in financial strategy, operational restructuring, and mergers and acquisitions. His previous stints include senior roles at AdaniConneX, CSS Corp, Intelligroup, and Infosys. He holds professional credentials as a Chartered Accountant in India and a CPA in the U.S., and holds a graduate degree in management from Alliance Manchester Business School.

NTT Global Data Centres, already a market leader in India, aims to scale its operations further under Bajpai’s guidance. The Indian data centre sector is undergoing rapid expansion, driven by increased demand for scalable, secure, and AI-ready infrastructure. Bajpai emphasised the importance of building a future-ready ecosystem to support both enterprise needs and the broader digital growth of the country.

The company has recently introduced energy-efficient technologies in its Indian facilities to address the growing demand for high-performance computing. For instance, its Navi Mumbai centre has deployed advanced cooling systems like liquid immersion cooling and direct contact liquid cooling, achieving a power usage effectiveness (PUE) of 1.27. These innovations aim to reduce environmental impact while enhancing performance.

NTT’s data centres in Mumbai and Bengaluru already operate with more than 100 MW of renewable energy. Globally, the firm is backed by a $10 billion capital development fund to support further expansion in both existing and emerging markets.

With India playing a pivotal role in global digital transformation, NTT DATA’s leadership transition underscores its long-term commitment to building resilient, efficient, and sustainable infrastructure in the region.

