Altimetrik appoints Dhirendra Nath as CHRO

Altimetrik has announced that it appoints Dhirendra Nath CHRO, naming him Chief Human Resources Officer for the organisation. In this role, Nath will report to Raj Sundaresan, Chief Executive Officer, Altimetrik, and will lead the company’s global people strategy.

The appointment comes after the integration of Altimetrik and SLK and reflects an effort to strengthen leadership as the organisation prepares for its next phase of growth. Nath’s responsibilities will include building a unified organisational culture, aligning leadership structures and advancing the company’s people-focused initiatives.

Leadership role following Altimetrik–SLK integration

The decision that Altimetrik appoints Dhirendra Nath CHRO follows the integration of Altimetrik and SLK. The leadership move is intended to support the development of a unified organisational framework that brings together the operational strengths of both entities.

As CHRO, Nath will work to establish a “one company” culture across the integrated organisation. His responsibilities will include institutionalising people practices, ensuring leadership continuity and strengthening the company’s workforce strategy.

The role is also expected to support Altimetrik’s broader plans to expand its AI-led digital business initiatives.

Raj Sundaresan, CEO, Altimetrik, said Nath’s experience in guiding organisations through transformation made him suitable for the role.

“Dhirendra’s experience in leading organisations through complex integration, professionalisation and growth journeys makes him uniquely suited for this role,” Sundaresan said.

He added that strengthening leadership structures and building a people framework aligned with the company’s technology-driven growth plans is an important priority.

“As we accelerate into the agentic era, building leadership depth and a people foundation that is ready for AI-led growth is not just critical; it is foundational,” Sundaresan said.

Experience across multiple industries

The decision that Altimetrik appoints Dhirendra Nath CHRO brings more than two decades of HR leadership experience to the organisation.

Nath has more than 25 years of experience across industries including technology, financial services, pharmaceuticals, retail and diversified enterprises.

Before joining Altimetrik, he served as President and Group Chief People Officer at SLK Group. In that role, he was involved in organisational transformation and professionalisation initiatives during a private equity-led transition that culminated in the integration with Altimetrik.

His earlier career includes leadership positions at Wipro, where he contributed to building digital and advanced technology practices and supported the company’s expansion into new markets.

He has also worked closely with corporate boards and executive leadership teams during periods of organisational change.

Building a unified people strategy

With the announcement that Altimetrik appoints Dhirendra Nath CHRO, the company has outlined several priorities for its people strategy.

A key objective will be to bring together Altimetrik’s entrepreneurial and AI-focused approach with SLK’s institutional governance framework.

Nath is expected to oversee the harmonisation of people practices across the organisation. The effort aims to ensure consistency in policies while preserving the operational strengths of each legacy entity.

According to the company, the goal is to combine agility with structured governance to support business expansion and operational stability.

Focus on culture, leadership and transformation

Nath said the integration process provides an opportunity to shape organisational culture and strengthen leadership systems.

“Integration creates opportunity when it is anchored in clarity, fairness and shared purpose,” Nath said.

He noted that his focus will be on building an organisation capable of scaling while maintaining its cultural identity.

“My focus is on building an organisation that grows without losing its soul, where professional systems enable entrepreneurship, leadership continuity strengthens resilience and people strategy directly powers business ambition,” he said.

Nath added that transparency and empathy are essential during periods of organisational transformation.

Immediate priorities for the HR function

In the near term, Nath will focus on defining a cultural direction for the integrated organisation. The company described this as establishing a clear “North Star” based on performance, inclusion and customer impact.

The integration process will be approached as a structured change programme supported by communication, feedback mechanisms and leadership alignment.

Strengthening leadership pipelines and succession planning will also be a key priority as the company expands into new markets and develops its go-to-market capabilities.

Digitisation of HR processes

Another focus area following the move that Altimetrik appoints Dhirendra Nath CHRO will be the digitisation of HR processes.

The company plans to expand the use of data-driven decision-making and technology-enabled self-service systems in HR operations. These initiatives are expected to improve both employee experience and operational efficiency.

The HR strategy will also emphasise internal mobility, leadership readiness for digital businesses and closer alignment between workforce strategy and business outcomes.

Through these measures, Altimetrik aims to strengthen organisational resilience while supporting revenue growth and international expansion.

