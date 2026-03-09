Tech Mahindra partners SCSK for ADVENTURECluster

Tech Mahindra has announced a strategic partnership with SCSK Asia Pacific, the regional arm of Japan-based SCSK Corporation, to accelerate the global expansion of ADVENTURECluster, an advanced Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) simulation platform.

The collaboration aims to streamline product development lifecycles for engineering organisations by improving design validation, simulation speed and digital engineering capabilities.

Expanding Global Reach for ADVENTURECluster

Under the agreement, Tech Mahindra will serve as the specialised joint go-to-market partner for ADVENTURECluster across global markets, including India, North America and Europe.

The partnership will involve promoting, licensing and deploying the CAE platform while enabling organisations to modernise engineering design workflows using advanced simulation technologies.

Tech Mahindra will also establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) to develop specialised skills across regions and integrate artificial intelligence into the product development process. This will help automate design optimisation, improve product quality and accelerate time-to-market for manufacturers.

AI and Digital Twins to Accelerate Product Development

RV Narasimham, President – Engineering Services at Tech Mahindra, highlighted that product-centric industries are facing increasing pressure as development cycles shorten and technology complexity rises.

He noted that engineering teams require high-performance simulation platforms capable of delivering both accuracy and speed at scale. By combining Tech Mahindra’s digital engineering capabilities, AI adoption and digital twin integration with ADVENTURECluster’s simulation performance, organisations can significantly accelerate development timelines.

High-Speed Simulation for Large-Scale Engineering Models

ADVENTURECluster, developed by Allied Engineering Corporation, a group company of SCSK, is a structural analysis software designed for ultra-high-speed simulations in parallel computing environments.

Built on proprietary algorithms developed in collaboration with academic institutions, the platform enables high-performance analysis of large-scale engineering models. This capability allows design teams to run faster simulations, optimise engineering decisions and improve product reliability across industries such as automotive, manufacturing and industrial engineering.

Hideki Kouguchi, Head of Digital Engineering Business Division at SCSK Corporation and President & CEO of Allied Engineering Corporation, said the partnership with Tech Mahindra will accelerate the global adoption of ADVENTURECluster.

He emphasised that Tech Mahindra’s strong customer base in the manufacturing sector, particularly in automotive, along with its engineering services expertise and strategic alliance with Sumitomo Corporation, makes it an ideal partner to bring the platform to global markets.

Strengthening Strategic Industry Collaboration

The partnership builds on the long-standing relationship between the Sumitomo Corporation Group and the Mahindra Group, which already includes collaborative initiatives such as Sumitomo Corporation Tech Mahindra (SCTM), a joint venture delivering engineering services in Japan.

Together, Tech Mahindra and SCSK aim to strengthen the global footprint of ADVENTURECluster and position it as a high-performance CAE solution capable of supporting engineering innovation across industries.

