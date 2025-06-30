Altimetrik to acquire SLK Software to boost AI scale

Altimetrik has signed a definitive agreement to acquire SLK Software, a global technology services firm known for its work in AI, automation, and analytics. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2025, subject to customary approvals. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The move aims to bolster Altimetrik’s product and engineering strengths, deepen customer relationships, and scale delivery across AI-powered digital services. It also aligns with Altimetrik’s goal to become a $1 billion revenue company, by bringing together complementary capabilities and a broader customer base.

Strategic alignment to enable next-gen transformation

Founded in 2000, SLK has earned a strong reputation in delivering intelligent enterprise solutions. With this acquisition, Altimetrik will integrate SLK’s full-stack service portfolio and global delivery network, while maintaining agility and client-centric execution.

“AI and machine learning are now central to business value creation,” said Raj Sundaresan, CEO, Altimetrik. “Combining our AI-first, product-centric engineering model with SLK’s technology stack will allow us to accelerate our mission of enabling digital transformation at scale.”

SLK’s leadership and deep customer relationships are also expected to strengthen Altimetrik’s global delivery capabilities, especially in sectors like financial services, life sciences, and manufacturing.

Describing the acquisition as a “strategic acceleration,” Parth Amin, Founder & Chairman, SLK Software, said, “Altimetrik shares our values of agility, innovation, and customer intimacy. This partnership allows us to unlock greater potential for our clients while preserving the responsiveness they expect from us.”

Once the transaction is completed, the merged entity will serve over 150 global clients, including Fortune 500 firms. With partnerships across OpenAI, AWS, Snowflake, and Databricks, the combined platform will operate with a 10,000+ strong workforce, enabling transformation across cloud, data, and AI ecosystems. “This is a leap forward for the tech services space,” said Puneet Bhatia, Co-Managing Partner, TPG Capital Asia. “We are backing a digital platform with scale, vision, and execution capability to deliver meaningful results for clients.”

Vivek Mohan, Business Unit Partner, TPG, added, “The deal reinforces our belief in AI-driven tech providers with differentiated models and strong leadership.”

Raj Vattikuti, Founder, Altimetrik, commented, “This is about solving complex business problems with speed and precision. Together, we will scale our impact while keeping execution tight and client needs at the core.”

Ajay Kumar, CEO, SLK Software, added, “As one, we will deliver measurable impact for clients by combining our AI-powered offerings and customer-first approach.”

Advisory firms: Avendus Capital advised SLK Software, while EY represented Altimetrik and TPG.

