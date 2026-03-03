Amdocs and Google Cloud launch agentic telco contact center

At Mobile World Congress 2026, Amdocs and Google Cloud announced a collaboration to accelerate AI adoption among service providers through an agentic telco contact center model.

The initiative combines Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience with Amdocs’ Cognitive Core. The result is an end-to-end, generative AI platform tailored specifically for telecom environments.

Converging conversational AI with telecom systems

The agentic telco contact center integrates conversational intelligence with operational telecom systems. It connects AI-driven interactions directly with BSS and OSS systems of record.

The solution is built on:

Gemini Enterprise for CX for conversational AI

Amdocs’ Cognitive Core as the generative AI foundation

Pre-built telco-specific agents and sub-agents

Compatibility with any BSS and OSS environment

The platform is designed as a production-ready deployment intended to reduce time-to-market.

Embedded AI for complex telco processes

The framework supports automation across core telecom business processes, including:

Billing inquiries

Payment management

Disputes and adjustments

Roaming issues

Plan changes and renewals

Personalised upsell and cross-sell

These processes are governed through configurable business rules and integrated tightly with systems of record, enabling end-to-end execution rather than surface-level automation.

Governance, compliance and operational integrity

The solution incorporates governance mechanisms designed for telecom-grade scale. According to the announcement, it includes:

Policy control structures

End-to-end traceability

Compliance and audit capabilities

Operational safeguards

This enables service providers to deploy generative and agentic AI while maintaining oversight and regulatory alignment.

Operational and customer impact

The agentic telco contact center is positioned to:

Lower operational costs

Reduce call volumes

Accelerate AI innovation

Improve process efficiency

From a customer perspective, the platform aims to deliver faster and more consistent engagement. AI-driven automation is embedded within defined care journeys and commercial models.

The collaboration merges Google Cloud’s AI capabilities, including Gemini models, with Amdocs’ telecom domain expertise and operational systems mastery.

Executive perspectives

Angelo Libertucci, global head of industry, Telecom, Google Cloud, stated that the collaboration enables Gemini-powered conversational AI to integrate deeply with telecom processes, helping operators deploy AI agents that enhance customer experience and improve operational efficiency.

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs, said the expanded integration brings together vertical telecom expertise and advanced conversational AI, enabling operators to shift from reactive contact centre models to proactive, AI-first engagement structures.

Showcased at MWC Barcelona

The joint solution is being demonstrated at Mobile World Congress Barcelona from March 2 to 5.

Strategic significance

The agentic telco contact center reflects a structural shift in telecom customer operations. Instead of layering AI onto existing workflows, the model embeds generative intelligence directly into core systems.

The framework unifies care, commerce and operational execution within a single intelligent environment. For service providers, this signals a move toward domain-specific AI embedded within mission-critical infrastructure rather than standalone automation tools.