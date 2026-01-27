Commvault Google Cloud cyber resilience push expands

As enterprises accelerate cloud adoption, resilience has become a defining requirement rather than an afterthought. Cloud-first and hybrid environments face increasing exposure to ransomware, insider threats, and operational disruptions, while recovery expectations continue to tighten.

Advertisment

Against this backdrop, Commvault has expanded its collaboration with Google Cloud to strengthen Commvault Google Cloud cyber resilience, bringing together data protection, recovery, and compliance capabilities within a single platform.

Industry data cited in the announcement highlights the urgency. Cloud attacks are becoming more frequent, and downtime following ransomware incidents can stretch into weeks, creating prolonged operational and financial impact.

Addressing cloud risk with immutable protection

A key addition to the Commvault Google Cloud cyber resilience portfolio is the expansion of Air Gap Protect. The capability enables immutable backups that can be stored in an isolated, virtually air-gapped location within Google Cloud.

Advertisment

By separating backup data from production systems, the approach is designed to reduce exposure to ransomware and insider threats. The introduction of a compliance-ready Archive Tier further supports long-term data retention and regulatory requirements, particularly for organisations operating in highly regulated sectors.

Faster recovery for cloud applications

Beyond data protection, recovery speed remains a critical concern. Cloud-native applications often rely on complex dependencies, making restoration after an incident both time-sensitive and technically challenging.

With Cloud Rewind now available for Google Cloud users, organisations can rapidly rebuild cloud applications in a clean state. The capability is positioned to support recovery from ransomware incidents as well as major deployment errors, helping restore business operations without prolonged downtime.

Advertisment

Simplifying compliance search in Google Workspace

Compliance and legal discovery remain persistent pain points in cloud environments. The expanded collaboration also enhances protection for Google Workspace by adding advanced compliance-search capabilities to Commvault’s eDiscovery offering.

This allows organisations to locate and export relevant data across Workspace backups more efficiently for audits, litigation, and investigations. The goal is to reduce both the time and cost associated with compliance workflows while meeting legal and regulatory obligations.

Executive perspective on resilience priorities

Commenting on the development, Rajiv Kottomtharayil, Chief Products Officer, Commvault, said organisations are under increasing pressure as cyberattacks target backup environments to limit recovery options. The expanded collaboration aims to ensure that critical data and applications remain protected, isolated, and recoverable.

Advertisment

From the cloud provider’s perspective, cyber resilience is positioned as a baseline requirement rather than an optional feature. The combined capabilities are intended to give customers stronger defences against ransomware and faster restoration of workloads running on Google Cloud.

Industry analysts note that attackers are increasingly focusing on backup infrastructure. The addition of immutable backups and cross-project recovery is seen as a meaningful step for enterprises seeking stronger cyber resilience in cloud environments.

Availability roadmap

The expanded Air Gap Protect capabilities for Google Cloud are available immediately. Cloud Rewind and Google Workspace protection are accessible through Google Cloud Marketplace. Compliance Search for Google Workspace is currently in early access, with general availability targeted for the first half of 2026.