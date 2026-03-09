Apexon launches AI Center of Excellence Hyderabad

Apexon has announced the launch of the Apexon AI Center of Excellence Hyderabad, establishing a new hub aimed at strengthening its artificial intelligence engineering capabilities and supporting enterprise AI innovation.

The new centre will function as a strategic base for developing next-generation AI solutions across areas including agentic AI, generative AI, data engineering and intelligent automation. The initiative is also part of Apexon’s broader effort to expand its global AI engineering footprint while building a stronger talent base.

According to the company, the Hyderabad facility will bring together AI engineers, data scientists, platform architects and domain specialists to design and deploy scalable artificial intelligence systems for enterprise environments.

Focus on enterprise AI deployment

TheApexon AI Center of Excellence Hyderabad is intended to support organisations seeking to integrate AI across technology and business operations. The centre will focus on building systems that help enterprises move beyond isolated AI experiments and deploy production-ready solutions.

The hub will concentrate on building platforms and frameworks that allow companies to operationalise artificial intelligence at scale. These solutions are expected to support automation, data-driven decision-making and intelligent system orchestration across enterprise environments.

Apexon said the centre will work on developing and implementing AI technologies that enable organisations to integrate AI capabilities across their digital infrastructure.

Supporting proprietary AI platforms

A key responsibility of the Apexon AI Center of Excellence Hyderabad will be to advance the company’s proprietary AI platforms and engineering accelerators.

One of these platforms is AgentRise, an agentic AI system designed to orchestrate intelligent AI agents capable of automating complex enterprise workflows and enabling autonomous decision-making processes.

The centre will also support development around AlphaSuite, Apexon’s portfolio of engineering accelerators. These tools are designed to help enterprises modernise core systems, extract insights from enterprise data and accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

By combining these platforms with AI engineering capabilities, the company aims to create solutions that enable enterprises to deploy AI in production environments while maintaining operational scalability.

Expanding AI capabilities and talent development

TheApexon AI Center of Excellence Hyderabad will also serve as a capability-building hub for the organisation. The centre is expected to host advanced training programmes focused on AI and engineering practices.

The facility will include hands-on labs designed for experimentation and development in artificial intelligence technologies. These labs will allow engineers and data specialists to test and refine AI systems before they are deployed in enterprise settings.

In addition to internal training, the centre will support collaborative initiatives with clients and ecosystem partners. These collaborations are expected to focus on building secure, responsible and enterprise-ready AI solutions.

Strengthening enterprise AI adoption

Apexon views the new centre as part of a larger strategy to accelerate enterprise adoption of artificial intelligence.

Sriniketh Chakravarthi, Chief Executive Officer, Apexon, said the organisation aims to help companies move from experimental AI initiatives to enterprise-scale implementation.

“Apexon is playing an increasingly important role in helping enterprises move from AI experimentation to enterprise-scale adoption by bringing together advanced engineering platforms, deep domain expertise and a highly skilled AI workforce,” Chakravarthi said.

He added that emerging AI architectures are changing how organisations approach digital transformation.

“As agentic AI becomes central to enterprise transformation, the real opportunity lies in orchestrating intelligent systems that can reason, adapt and operate across complex business environments,” he said.

Enabling scalable AI-driven operations

According to Apexon, the Apexon AI Center of Excellence Hyderabad will focus on developing AI architectures that allow enterprises to scale artificial intelligence across business functions.

The centre will contribute to innovation in agentic AI frameworks as well as the development of platforms such as AgentRise and engineering accelerators within the AlphaSuite portfolio.

These technologies are designed to help enterprises extract greater value from their data, enable intelligent automation and improve operational efficiency.

Through the new hub, Apexon aims to strengthen its ability to design and deliver enterprise AI systems capable of supporting large-scale digital operations and data-driven business strategies.

