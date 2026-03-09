Kaspersky web threats report India 2025 highlights rising cyber risks

Nearly one in four internet users in India encountered web-based cyber threats in 2025, according to findings from the Kaspersky web threats report India 2025. Security detections show that millions of attacks were blocked during the year as cybercriminals increasingly relied on browser vulnerabilities, phishing campaigns and file-less malware to target users.

Between January and December 2025, Kaspersky security products detected and blocked 47,526,422 internet-borne threats on computers in India. On average, users in the country faced about 130,209 web threats every day.

The findings were compiled using data processed through the Kaspersky Security Network (KSN), a system that collects anonymised threat intelligence from participating users worldwide.

Globally, India ranked 62nd in terms of the proportion of users affected by web-based attacks.

Browser vulnerabilities remain a major entry point

The Kaspersky web threats report India 2025 indicates that many attacks continue to originate through web browsers. Cybercriminals frequently exploit vulnerabilities in browsers and their plug-ins to distribute malicious code or redirect users to harmful websites.

One of the most concerning trends highlighted in the report is the continued presence of file-less malware. Unlike traditional malicious software, file-less attacks operate primarily in system memory and often leave minimal traces on infected devices. This makes them more difficult for conventional detection systems to identify.

Because these threats do not rely on permanent files on the system, they can evade many standard security checks while still allowing attackers to execute commands or steal data.

Email threats grow alongside web attacks

The Kaspersky data also shows a surge in malicious email activity during 2025. Globally, email-based attacks increased by 15 percent, reflecting the continued use of phishing and scam campaigns as a primary entry point for cybercriminals.

Telemetry data indicates that almost half of all emails sent worldwide were spam. These messages included unsolicited advertising as well as phishing attempts, scam messages and emails carrying malicious attachments.

Within the Asia-Pacific region, the report recorded the highest rate of antivirus detections in malicious emails and unwanted attachments, accounting for 30 percent of all detections.

Phishing tactics becoming more sophisticated

Another trend identified in the Kaspersky web threats report India 2025 is the growing sophistication of phishing techniques.

Cybercriminals are increasingly disguising malicious links using link protection services and QR codes. When users scan these codes with mobile devices, they may be redirected to fraudulent websites designed to capture personal data or login credentials.

These tactics allow attackers to bypass traditional filters that typically detect suspicious URLs in email messages.

According to Jaydeep Singh, General Manager for India at Kaspersky, the country’s cyber threat environment is becoming more complex as attackers combine different methods to reach potential victims.

“The cyberthreat landscape in India is maturing, with threat variants including phishing, botnets, network-spoofing and exploits emerging to take advantage of online vulnerabilities faced by unsuspecting internet users,” Singh said.

He added that phishing campaigns increasingly involvemultiplecommunication channels.

“In 2025, we observed phishing campaigns increasingly combining multiple channels. Cybercriminals lured email users into switching to messengers or calling fraudulent phone numbers, where they were coerced into sharing personal information, which was then used for financial theft and blackmail. India also reported multiple cases of ‘digital arrest’ scams in 2025,” Singh said.

Seasonal spikes during sales and festivals

The Kaspersky web threats report India 2025 also highlights a pattern seen repeatedly during major sales events and festive periods.

According to Singh, cyber fraud related to online shopping tends to surge during these times. Attackers use predictable spikes in consumer activity to launch large-scale phishing campaigns that mimic promotional offers or payment confirmations.

“We know that phishing and cyberfraud in online shopping peak during major sales and festive seasons, as these events provide predictable opportunities for attackers to scale user-focused campaigns,” he said.

Cyber safety measures for individuals

The report outlines several precautions individuals can take to reduce their exposure to online threats:

Avoid downloading applications from untrusted sources

Do not click on links from unknown senders or suspicious online advertisements

Enable two-factor authentication whenever possible

Create strong and unique passwords using a combination of letters, numbers and punctuation

Use a reliable password manager to store credentials

Install software updates as soon as they become available

Ignore requests asking users to disable security systems or cybersecurity software

Use a robust security solution appropriate to the device or operating system

Security practices recommended for organisations

For organisations, the report recommends a number of operational safeguards designed to strengthen cyber defence.

These include:

Keeping software updated across all devices to prevent exploitation of vulnerabilities

Avoiding unnecessary exposure of remote desktop services such as RDP to public networks

Using strong passwords for remote access systems

Deploying endpoint detection and response solutions for network visibility and threat analysis

Using updated threat intelligence to track attacker tactics and techniques

Regularly backing up corporate data and isolating backups from the main network

These steps are intended to help organisations detect, investigate and neutralise advanced threats before they can disrupt operations or compromise sensitive information.

A growing cyber risk environment

The Kaspersky web threats report India 2025 underscores the scale and persistence of online threats facing both individuals and organisations.

With millions of attacks detected in a single year and phishing tactics becoming more complex, cybersecurity remains a critical challenge as digital activity continues to expand.