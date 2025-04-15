ASUS Expands Desktop Line-Up in India with New Models

ASUS has introduced two new desktop models in the Indian market—V500 Mini Tower and S501 Small Form Factor (SFF)—as part of its ongoing expansion of PC offerings.

V500 Mini Tower and S501 SFF Compact Desktops

V500 Mini Tower

The V500 is designed for home and general-purpose use, reportedly offering performance in a compact tower format. It is available with up to the Intel Core i7-13620H processor and supports expansion of up to 64GB RAM and 2TB M.2 SSD storage. Built with enterprise-grade components, the V500 features a dual RAM and dual SSD slot configuration and is constructed to meet military-grade durability standards for long-term reliability.

S501 Small Form Factor

The S501 SFF desktop is engineered for users who require high performance in a compact setup. With an 8.6L chassis and tool-free design, it supports easy upgrades and maintenance. Similar to the V500, it allows up to 64GB RAM and 2TB M.2 SSD storage expansion. The model includes solid capacitors, 80 PLUS Bronze-rated power supply, and multiple connectivity options suited to modern work environments.

Commenting on the latest launch, Arnold Su, VP, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, "In our ongoing quest for innovation excellence, we’ve consistently worked to foster a technology ecosystem that simplifies and streamlines everyday tasks. Our latest lineup reflects this spirit of creativity, offering consumers enhanced systems designed to deliver more intuitive and enriching experiences. It’s an exciting time for us as we continue to expand our portfolio with products tailored to meet the evolving needs of the Indian consumer."

