Gartner: 80% enterprise software multimodal by 2030

A new forecast from Gartner, Inc. projects that by 2030, 80% of enterprise software applications will feature multimodal capabilities—up sharply from less than 10% in 2024. This shift signals a significant transformation in how businesses develop and use software, driven largely by advances in multimodal generative AI (GenAI).

Advertisment

Multimodal GenAI integrates various data types—including text, images, audio, video, and numerical inputs—into a single processing framework. This approach allows enterprise applications to analyze complex, real-world situations and generate more accurate, context-aware responses. For instance, a single AI system could simultaneously process video footage of a manufacturing line, interpret sensor readings, and analyze verbal input from an operator to produce real-time operational insights.

Gartner suggests that industries such as healthcare, finance, and manufacturing will be among the earliest adopters, where the integration of multimodal reasoning with domain-specific language models could automate intricate workflows and enhance decision-making accuracy.

According to Roberta Cozza, Senior Director Analyst at Gartner, “The shift to multimodal enterprise software is a fundamental transformation in business operations and innovation.” She added that these capabilities will allow AI to take proactive, task-driven actions, leading to greater business value and operational effectiveness.

Advertisment

Gartner’s Emerging Tech Impact Radar places multimodal GenAI at the core of future enterprise technology investments. The report encourages software product leaders to act swiftly in assessing and incorporating these technologies to maintain a competitive edge.

While current generative AI models typically combine two or three modalities—such as text-to-image or voice-to-text—Gartner anticipates rapid expansion. As enterprise applications evolve to process more diverse data inputs, the potential for intelligent automation and intuitive user experiences will grow significantly.

The widespread adoption of multimodal AI represents the next major phase of enterprise software innovation. Just as large language models transformed business workflows in recent years, multimodal systems are poised to usher in a new era of efficiency, personalization, and AI-driven insight.

Advertisment

Read more :

Inside the Salesforce Partner Program: a path to channel ecosystem growth

Maieutic raises $4.15M for AI-led chip design

Advertisment

Building Delhi’s digital muscle: A dialogue between PCAIT and CM Rekha Gupta

Alok Bajpai named MD of NTT Data data centers India