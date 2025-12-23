Avatar 3 online scam targets eager movie viewers

The premiere of Avatar 3 across multiple countries has driven a sharp increase in online searches related to the movie. Alongside this surge in interest, cybersecurity researchers have detected a parallel rise in fraudulent activity designed to exploit users eager to watch the film online.

According to Kaspersky experts, attackers are leveraging the movie’s release to launch scam campaigns that span several regions. The scale and language diversity of these websites suggest a deliberate attempt to reach a global audience.

How the scam works

The Avatar 3 online scam typically begins with suspicious websites claiming to offer online access to the film. These sites are published in multiple languages, but often feature poor translations, grammatical errors and inconsistent phrasing—early warning signs of fraud.

Once users attempt to play the video, they encounter a fake media player. Access to the movie is blocked unless the user registers for what is described as “full” or “unlimited” viewing.

During this process, victims are asked to submit personal details such as email addresses and mobile phone numbers.

From fake registration to financial risk

In later stages of the scam, users may be prompted to provide payment details to activate a so-called free trial. This significantly raises the risk of credential theft and financial loss.

Security analysts warn that users who reuse passwords across services are particularly vulnerable. Stolen credentials can be repurposed for broader account compromise beyond the scam site itself.

Warning signs across regions

Examples of these fraudulent websites have appeared in both Spanish and English. Despite language localisation, the overall structure remains similar—fake streaming claims, imitation video players and repeated demands for personal data.

This pattern highlights how cybercriminals systematically reuse scam templates while adapting surface-level content to different markets.

Expert advice on avoiding movie-related scams

Commenting on the trend, Ms Olga Altukhova, Senior web content analyst at Kaspersky, noted that cybercriminals regularly exploit high-profile movie releases to increase the success rate of scams.

She advised users to access films only through official platforms and remain cautious of websites requesting personal or payment information. She also stressed the importance of reliable security solutions across all devices, including mobile phones.