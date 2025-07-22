BD Soft partners with Axidian for identity security

BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. has announced a strategic partnership with identity security firm Axidian to deliver advanced cybersecurity solutions across the Indian enterprise market. The collaboration is aimed at addressing growing concerns around digital identity management, privileged access control, and identity-related threat detection in increasingly complex IT environments.

With digital transformation accelerating, Indian organisations face mounting pressure to secure user identities and protect sensitive data from internal and external threats. The partnership between BD Soft and Axidian is expected to fill critical gaps in enterprise identity security frameworks by providing scalable and identity-first solutions tailored to regional needs.

Axidian offers an integrated suite of tools designed to secure authentication processes, manage privileged access rights, and detect identity-based threats in real time. Its flexible deployment models allow organisations to tailor security policies based on business requirements, streamline identity governance, and maintain compliance with local and international regulations.

Commenting on the development, Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO of BD Software, highlighted the importance of the partnership in the evolving threat landscape. He noted that the integration of Axidian’s capabilities into BD Soft’s existing cybersecurity portfolio will enable Indian businesses to enhance their security posture while improving operational efficiency and regulatory alignment.

Georgy Ovanesyan, CEO of Axidian, shared insights from a recent study involving 60 Indian enterprises. According to the findings, 67% of respondents cited the prevention of malicious actions by authenticated users as a top challenge. Over half (51%) reported actual incidents involving trusted users. These challenges, often exacerbated by fragmented security tools and manual processes, highlight the urgent need for streamlined identity protection solutions.

Through this collaboration, BD Soft and Axidian aim to bring comprehensive identity and access management tools to Indian enterprises, helping them reduce cyber risks, protect critical infrastructure, and build a secure digital future.

