HCLSoftware, Swiss Network team up on GovTech

In a significant move to strengthen international collaboration in digital governance, HCLSoftware has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Swiss Network in India. The Swiss Network is represented by the Embassy of Switzerland, the Swiss Business Hub India, and Swissnex in India. This strategic partnership joins the Indo-Swiss Innovation Platform, a framework developed alongside the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), aimed at fostering bilateral innovation between Switzerland and India.

The MoU sets the stage for cross-border collaboration to tackle key public sector challenges through citizen-focused digital transformation. Areas of focus include e-governance, sovereign collaboration, healthcare, education technology (EdTech), and agriculture technology (AgriTech).

With its expertise in enterprise platforms like HCL Total Experience, Universal Orchestrator, AppScan, and BigFix, HCLSoftware aims to co-create practical governance solutions. By involving key stakeholders including startups, academic institutions, industry, and government agencies the partnership envisions a shared GovTech innovation corridor between the two nations.

“This MoU reflects a shared commitment to harnessing technology for public benefit,” said Maya Tissafi, Ambassador of Switzerland to India. “It combines the technological expertise of HCLSoftware with Switzerland’s governance strengths to develop impactful solutions.”

Jonas Brunschwig, CEO and Consul General of Swissnex in India, highlighted the opportunity for this alliance to spark tangible innovation. “This partnership will accelerate GovTech development and offer new collaboration avenues for innovators in both countries,” he said.

As part of this initiative, HCLSoftware will contribute its Experience, Data, and Operations (XDO) Blueprint—an enterprise framework for improving public service delivery. The model aims to modernise digital governance by enhancing user experience, enabling data-informed decision-making, and streamlining operations.

Kalyan Kumar, Chief Product Officer at HCLSoftware, noted, “This collaboration supports the development of scalable, transparent, and citizen-centric governance systems.”

As India and Switzerland deepen their digital transformation efforts, this partnership sets a precedent for future international public sector collaboration and next-generation e-governance solutions.

