Panasonic energy India names new CMD, sets roadmap

Panasonic Energy India (PECIN), a part of the Panasonic Holdings Corporation, has announced a significant leadership change. Effective July 1, 2025, Akio Fujita has assumed the role of Chairman and Managing Director, succeeding Akinori Isomura.

Before this appointment, Fujita held a key strategic role within the Consumer Energy Business Unit of Panasonic Energy in Japan. His appointment marks a new phase in PECIN’s journey, as the company continues to focus on strengthening its position in the Indian battery market.

In a formal statement, Fujita expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “India remains a high-potential market for Panasonic Energy. My immediate focus will be to enhance our distribution footprint and expand our product portfolio to meet the evolving demands of Indian consumers.” He further emphasised the importance of delivering safe, leak-proof, and high-performance batteries in alignment with the company’s longstanding commitment to quality.

The outgoing CMD, Akinori Isomura, played a pivotal role in the company’s recent growth, leading PECIN to a market capitalisation of over Rs. 2,586 million as of March 2025. Under his leadership, the company built a profitable business with a growing footprint across India.

Isomura commented, “It has been an enriching journey. I am confident that under Mr. Fujita’s leadership, PECIN will continue to thrive and break new ground in innovation and market reach.”

As part of its future roadmap, Panasonic Energy India will focus on broadening its market presence through enhanced distribution networks and deeper channel partner engagement. The company also plans to expand its presence on digital platforms and quick-commerce channels to improve accessibility for consumers in emerging markets.

Additionally, PECIN will continue to adapt its offerings to changing market trends, aiming to improve product availability and support its long-term vision of being a leader in consumer energy solutions in India.

