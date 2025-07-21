Unitasys debuts as global SaaS & Cybersecurity Hub

Unitasys, a next-generation SaaS Reseller and Cybersecurity Consultancy platform, officially announces its launch with a bold mission: to transform how businesses adopt secure, scalable, and compliant digital solutions. Headquartered in India and serving global markets, Unitasys is set to disrupt traditional software distribution by delivering a 360-degree SaaS ecosystem tailored to the needs of startups, SMEs, and enterprises.

“Unitasys is not just another reseller, it’s a strategic partner for CIOs, CISOs, and tech-forward companies navigating a fast-changing threat landscape,” said Vivek Gupta, Founder & CEO of Unitasys. “Our approach goes beyond selling tools we curate and bundle best-in-class SaaS solutions that drive security, compliance, and business agility.”

Addressing 2025–2026 Challenges with Must-Have Solutions

Unitasys is launching with a robust portfolio covering:

Cybersecurity: Zero Trust, WAF, Cloud & API Security, SASE, Endpoint

Protection, AI Threat Detection

Business SaaS: HRMS, CRM, Email Security, Backup, Accounting

Compliance: Tools aligned with India’s DPDP Act, GDPR, and industry mandates like HIPAA, PCI-DSS

In an era where 70% of applications face API vulnerabilities and 68% of breaches stem from cloud misconfigurations, Unitasys stands out with its customizable, cloud-native bundles that ensure affordability, scalability, and ROI, making enterprise-grade tech accessible to SMEs and fast-growing startups.

A Platform Backed by OEM Alliances & Industry Trust

Unitasys has forged strategic partnerships with leading Indian and global SaaS OEMs, ensuring customers get vetted, trusted, and support-backed solutions with ongoing consulting. Its 24/7 advisory services and compliance-first model make it a go-to partner for digital transformation in sectors like Fintech, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, EdTech, Manufacturing, and Logistics.

